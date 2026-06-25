Nick Robinson Strips Down in Netflix’s ‘Voicemails for Isabelle’

If your timeline has suddenly become a shrine to Nick Robinson‘s torso, you’re not imagining things. The internet has collectively rediscovered one of its most reliable heartthrobs thanks to Voicemails for Isabelle, and gay social media has reacted with the focus, determination, and investigative skills of seasoned detectives. The evidence? Plentiful.

Among the images making the rounds online is a scene where Robinson is caught in a particularly vulnerable moment, standing behind a frosted glass panel while peeing. Technically, he’s covered. Spiritually, emotionally, and visually? That’s another discussion entirely. The frosted glass deserves a participation trophy.

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Nick Robinson in Voicemails for Isabelle (2026)https://t.co/C84O0stycx — that’s hot (@ThatsHotOff) June 22, 2026

What makes the scene so effective isn’t necessarily how much it reveals, but how little it hides. It’s the cinematic equivalent of saying “nothing to see here” while placing a spotlight directly on the thing everyone is looking at. And look what they did.

The Love, Simon Effect Never Really Went Away

For many queer viewers, Nick Robinson occupies a permanent place in the cultural memory bank thanks to Love, Simon. The film may have arrived years ago, but it introduced him to an audience that has remained remarkably loyal—and remarkably appreciative.

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So when new shirtless content enters the chat, people notice. Immediately. With enthusiasm. The kind of enthusiasm that turns a few screenshots into a community-wide event.

The Movie Is a Hit. The Thirst Is Also a Hit.

While the internet has been busy discussing Nick Robinson’s abs, Voicemails for Isabelle has quietly become a streaming phenomenon, landing at No. 1 on Netflix’s movie chart. Beneath all the thirst traps is a classic rom-com setup: two people form an intimate connection through anonymous messages, unaware of how intertwined their real lives have become. It’s sweet, familiar, occasionally cheesy, and exactly the kind of movie that makes you believe in fate—at least until Nick Robinson takes his shirt off and completely derails the plot.

Zoey Deutch. Nick Robinson. Voicemails for Isabelle is now playing. pic.twitter.com/zvDr6QgdTf — Netflix (@netflix) June 20, 2026

It’s sweet. It’s nostalgic. It’s trying very hard to make us believe in modern romance. Meanwhile, a sizable portion of the audience is busy pausing, rewinding, and conducting what can only be described as visual research.

Unfortunately Straight, Fortunately Nick Robinson

Now for the bad news. The film is not gay. Not even a little.

There are no surprise queer storylines. No secret boyfriend reveal. No emotionally devastating same-sex yearning. The romantic tension remains firmly heterosexual throughout. The good news?

Nick Robinson spends a surprising amount of the film reminding audiences why he has remained one of the internet’s favorite crushes for over a decade. At times, Voicemails for Isabelle feels less like a rom-com and more like a reminder that whoever is responsible for casting Nick Robinson deserves a performance bonus.

The Real Plot Twist

The funniest part of this entire phenomenon is that Voicemails for Isabelle wants to be remembered as a charming romantic comedy about connection in the digital age. And it probably will be. Just not before everyone finishes talking about Nick Robinson first. Some movies give gay audiences representation. Some movies give gay audiences a reason to refresh Twitter every five minutes.

Voicemails for Isabelle may fall into the latter category, but in the year of 2026, that’s apparently enough to send the internet into a respectful, appreciative, and extremely thirsty spiral. And honestly? We’re only human. The obsession isn’t ending anytime soon.