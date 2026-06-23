Matteo Lane Steps Into ‘Chicago’ as Billy Flynn

Written by Eugene
Eugene

Eugene is an Instinct Magazine's writer for everything LGBTQIA+, from the hottest celeb tea to the most pressing community news. With a sharp eye for detail and a love for keeping it real, Eugene serv...

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Published Jun 23, 2026

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Matteo Lane has a way of announcing life updates that feels less like an announcement and more like a soft launch of chaos.

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Source: matteolane

Case in point: a recent carousel of photos that begins, unreasonably, with him in an elevator casually displaying abs like it’s just part of the building’s ventilation system. No warning, no context, just immediate “hello?” energy before you’ve even had time to adjust your screen brightness. 

Besides the point… Because the actual headline here is bigger than an aggressively well-timed elevator moment. 

RELATED: Matteo Lane’s Speedo Shirtless Selfie Is a Worldwide Tease

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Matteo Lane posts thirst traps the way most people post “out of office” replies—casual, slightly disruptive, and impossible to ignore. But while the internet was briefly distracted by elevator lighting and core strength, something else actually happened: a Broadway debut.

Matteo Lane as ‘Billy Flynn’ Just Stepped Into Court 

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Matteo Lane officially began performances in Chicago on June 22, stepping into the role of Billy Flynn at the Ambassador Theatre.

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@chicagomusical

Sit down, dummy! @Matteo Lane #krystarodriguez #chicago #chicagothemusical #broadway #debut

♬ original sound – Chicago the Musical

It’s a clean pivot on paper—stand-up comic to slick courtroom manipulator—but also not as random as it sounds. Lane’s entire career already plays like a stage monologue that occasionally breaks into punchlines at exactly the right moment.

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He’s in the middle of his third international tour, We Gotta Catch Up, a title that feels personally targeted at anyone who has ignored messages for more than 48 hours. Since his debut worldwide tour, he’s performed at Radio City Music Hall, Carnegie Hall, the Chicago Theater, and the Kennedy Center—basically collecting prestige venues like frequent flyer miles.

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His stand-up specials—Al Dente, Hair Plugs & Heartache, and The Advice Special—have already established his ability to turn personal chaos into tight, self-aware comedy. On screen, he’s appeared in Abbott Elementary, Survival of the Thickest, and Maintenance Required, moving comfortably between sitcom energy and stand-up precision.

A Broadway Moment, Fresh Out the Gate

In Chicago, Lane steps into the production at a very specific moment: the start of his run, beginning June 22, taking over the role of Billy Flynn at the Ambassador Theatre.

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Source: matteolane

It’s a role built on charm, control, and just enough theatrical confidence to turn a courtroom into a performance—and it fits neatly into someone whose entire public persona already understands timing as part of the joke.

And yes, the elevator abs are still doing their own promotional campaign on the side.

Lane

Don’t miss Chicago—get tickets now!

Source: Broadway

 

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