Nico Greetham Has a Premiere to Promote and a Thirst Trap to Deliver

Nico Greetham definitely knows how to make you stop and stare.

Some actors announce a movie premiere with a polished red carpet photo. Nico Greetham? He opts for a bathroom selfie that leaves fans doing a double take.

The Love, Victor favorite recently gave followers an irresistible preview of what’s to come by sharing a spicy snap ahead of the world premiere of Before I Do. Alongside the eye catching selfie, Greetham revealed that he’d be attending the film’s debut at Frameline50 on June 26, giving fans one more reason to get excited for one of this year’s most charming queer romantic comedies.

Let’s be honest. The selfie definitely grabbed everyone’s attention.

But once the thirst settled, the movie itself proved to be just as enticing.

Romance, Regrets, and a Whole Lot of Chaos

Directed by Gary Jaffe, Before I Do is built around one deliciously messy premise.

John Michael, played by Cole Doman, is preparing to get married when a lakeside bachelor party unexpectedly reunites him with his best man and former flame, Alex, portrayed by Michael Hsu Rosen. As unresolved feelings begin bubbling back to the surface, the entire wedding party gets pulled into the emotional whirlwind.

Because what is a queer rom com without a little romantic chaos?

Fortunately, John Michael and Alex aren’t left alone to navigate the drama.

Robin de Jesus and Jared Reinfeldt play Luís and Simon, an unofficial matchmaking duo who seem more than happy to stir the pot whenever possible.

Then there’s Greetham.

Meet Kit, Everybody’s New Crush

Greetham steps into the role of Kit, a newly out and proudly bisexual friend whose easygoing confidence and undeniable charm add another spark to the already lively group dynamic.

If the trailer and premise are anything to go by, Kit looks poised to become one of those characters audiences instantly root for.

Between the lakeside setting, cozy autumn atmosphere, complicated love stories, and an ensemble packed with chemistry, Before I Do seems ready to deliver exactly the kind of feel good queer romance many fans have been craving.

RELATED: Boxers? Barely. Nico Greetham’s Got Us Tongue-Tied Again

A Premiere Worth Watching

The timing of Greetham’s playful selfie couldn’t have been better.

As anticipation builds for the Frameline50 premiere on June 26, excitement isn’t just centered on the cast’s red carpet appearances. Moviegoers are also eager to see how Gary Jaffe’s heartfelt comedy balances romance, friendship, nostalgia, and second chances.

Greetham has always had a knack for connecting with fans, whether through his performances or his social media presence. This latest post simply reminded everyone that he can promote a movie while giving the internet something fun to talk about.

Mission accomplished.

Sure, the bathroom selfie may have stolen a few headlines, but once Before I Do begins, audiences will likely stay for the laughs, the romance, and the wonderfully chaotic love story waiting at the lake.

Still, if Nico Greetham keeps promoting movies like this, nobody’s going to complain.