Nico Greetham’s New Spread Has Us on Our Knees

There are thirst traps, and then there’s whatever Nico Greetham just did to us in his latest magazine shoot — and we’re not okay (in the best way possible).

The actor, dancer, and verified heartthrob is back at it again, this time gracing the pages of Imagine Magazine with a smoldering feature that has the internet wiping sweat off its collective forehead. Clad in nothing but boxer briefs, a cheeky grin, and an almost dangerous amount of charm, Nico looks like he just walked out of a very sexy dream — or a gym locker room we’d like VIP access to.

One photo has him hanging upside down like a playful bat sent from heaven, giving the camera a look that says, I know exactly what I’m doing. (Spoiler alert: he does.)

Another has him lying right side up, legs flexed like a Greek god, with his… let’s say assets front and center — ever so shyly corralled by a pair of very tight, very tiny boxer briefs. Nico, thank you for your service. The dogs have been let out, and the world is better for it.

But don’t let the thirst posts fool you — Greetham’s got the acting chops to back up the body. Most fans will recognize him from his standout roles in Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story, where he played Cal Cambon and Dennis in Season 10. He also stole hearts as Nick in the 2022 LGBTQ+ hit Love, Victor, bringing both tender vulnerability and undeniable charisma to the screen. And let’s not forget his unforgettable performances as Zinn and Paul Theodore Winowski in the American Horror Stories episodes “The Naughty List” and “Drive.” In short: Nico’s resume is as stacked as his abs.

What makes this feature so magnetic, though, isn’t just the perfectly styled hair or gym-honed physique — it’s that trademark Greetham wink of mischief. He’s that guy who can make you blush with a look, giggle with a wink, and spiral into your camera roll looking for more shirtless pics at 2 a.m. (No judgment. We’ve all been there.)

Fans have taken to social media to express their excitement, with comments ranging from “Lord, give me strength” to “I’m filing this under religious experiences.” And really, who can blame them?

And it’s not just thirsty internet dwellers (hi, us) who are talking. Nico’s getting serious praise for his performance in One of the Good Ones, a moving new film from Gloria Calderón Kellett that lets him flex more than just his physical gifts. The critics love it, and honestly, we do too — a talented actor and the owner of the most photogenic thighs in Hollywood? Yes, chef.

So if you’re looking for a good excuse to fan yourself dramatically while scrolling through high-res shots of a man who’s somehow both Adonis and golden retriever boyfriend rolled into one — Nico Greetham’s Imagine feature is the content you didn’t know your week needed.

Take a seat, grab some water, and enjoy the visual feast. And Nico? If you’re reading this: keep doing exactly what you’re doing.