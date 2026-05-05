Nicolo Martinenghi Owns the Pool: Shirtless, Chiseled, and in a Speedo

Written by Eugene
Eugene

Eugene is an Instinct Magazine's writer for everything LGBTQIA+, from the hottest celeb tea to the most pressing community news. With a sharp eye for detail and a love for keeping it real, Eugene serv...

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Published May 5, 2026

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Nicolò Martinenghi clearly treats a swimming pool like it’s just another runway assignment—just with more chlorinated drama and significantly less fabric.

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Source: nicolomartinenghi

Olympic gold, fashion wet mode activated

The Italian breaststroke champion dives headfirst into Emporio Armani’s soaking wet campaign, wearing nothing but a tight Speedo and an energy that suggests he knows exactly what he’s doing to people’s attention spans. Mid-dive, he casually flashes one of the brand’s signature watches, because even underwater, time and luxury apparently still matter.

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The visuals are clean, glossy, and tightly controlled in that very Armani way—except the real focus is Martinenghi cutting through water like it owes him something. He surfaces looking unfairly composed, like he didn’t just compete with physics and win. The Speedo is minimal, but it’s doing maximum work.

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Nicolò Martinenghi and the art of making water look expensive

There’s a particular kind of pause this campaign creates: the kind where scrolling stops and suddenly you’re just… looking. He’s reportedly been linked with Emporio Armani since around 2025, so this isn’t really a new moment so much as a delayed collective realization that this has been happening in the background.

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Armani does what Armani does best—sleek visuals, controlled movement, water turned into aesthetic. But Nicolò Martinenghi is the reason it lands. He brings Olympic precision with that calm, composed presence that somehow makes emerging from a pool look like a perfectly styled entrance.

And yes, it’s hard not to stare. Not just because of the athletic build-on-display situation, but because of the whole effect: focus, control, and that “I just finished winning things but still look camera-ready” energy.

Martinenghi

At this point, it’s less a campaign and more a reminder that some people don’t just swim—they exit water like they’re already headline material.

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