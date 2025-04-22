No Season 4, Heartstopper to End with Feature Length Adaption

Truth be told, I haven’t yet watched season three of Heartstopper on Netflix. The series is so gentle and heartwarming that I’m saving the latest season for when I’m feeling depressed or under the weather. However, after this morning’s announcement, I may have to binge season three sooner than later!

According to Deadline, Heartstopper was not renewed for season four by Netflix… but that doesn’t mean the saga is over quite yet. Instead of an episodical ending, the team behind the LGBT powerhouse is going with a feature length movie to – hopefully – give Nick and Charlie the happy ending they deserve.

Creator Alice Oseman tells Deadline: “I am completely overjoyed that we will get to tell the end of the Heartstopper story. I’m so grateful to everyone who has worked hard to make this possible and to the incredible fans of Heartstopper for your patience and passion. I cannot wait to bring this story to a magical conclusion.”

While I’m happy that there’s more Heartstopper on the horizon, I’m not exactly thrilled about its conclusion. I don’t know if there will ever be another gay-themed show that touches audiences in such a deep manner.

Per Deadline, the movie sees the following: “Nick and Charlie are inseparable, but with Nick preparing to leave for university and Charlie finding new independence at school, the reality of a long-distance relationship begins to weigh on them. Doubts take hold, and their relationship faces its biggest challenge yet. Meanwhile, their friends are also navigating the ups and downs of love and friendship, confronting the bittersweet challenges of growing up and moving on.”

Kit Connor and Joe Locke are returning to reprise their now iconic characters of Nick and Charlie, and the handsome duo is also slated to executive produce this project. Alice Oseman, whose graphic novels sparked the whole thing, is writing the script and Wash Westmoreland is slated to direct.

No word yet if series favorites like William Gao, Yasmin Finney, Tobie Donovan, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell and Rhea Norwood will return for the big movie. But considering this is the finale which encapsulates the final volumes of the graphic novel, I don’t see why they won’t pop up in some capacity.

Are you going to miss Heartstopper?

How do you feel knowing that Heartstopper will probably be over by 2026 – graphic novel, television show and feature film all included? What are you hoping to see as the show transitions from episodes to blockbuster? What did this story mean to you? Will you miss Kit Connor’s muscles? Comment all your thoughts and let me know!

Source: Deadline