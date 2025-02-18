Kit Connor Puts Sexy Moves on Display in Fun Video

Kit Connor is turning 21-years-old in less than a month, which means I can stop feeling like a pervert for drooling over his shirtless content. The Heartstopper stud showed off his body during a friendly game of soccer in January, and now he’s going viral once again for dancing without a shirt on behind-the-scenes of Romeo + Juliet.

I’m glad he’s proud of his body, as it contributes to his own self-esteem while simultaneously quenching the thirst of his adoring fans. The rising star, who hails from England, has been putting in tremendous effort at the gym… which has gone so far as to catch the attention of Marvel, supposedly.

Advertisement

Kit Connor was starring in the Broadway production of Romeo + Juliet from October 2024 until its closing yesterday, February 16. Per Deadline, the stage production recouped its entire budget plus a little extra and boasts some of the highest ticket sales for patrons aged 18 to 24 in Broadway history. Way to go, kids!

Romeo + Juliet also starred Rachel Zegler, Daniel Bravo Hernandez, Gabby Beans and Jasai Chase-Owens. Perhaps some of the men listed in this paragraph danced with Kit Connor in the video below.

kit connor dancing with costars of romeo + juliet

via sarah goldstone on insta pic.twitter.com/qoZ53HMg7j — Kit Connor Info (@KitConnorInfo) February 17, 2025

Advertisement

Holy shit, look at those back muscles.

And the biceps. And the pecs. And the way he grabs his crotch while dancing awkwardly. If only it wasn’t for those blasted jeans…

What’s next for Kit Connor?

Now that Kit Connor has wrapped his commitment to Romeo + Juliet, he can put effort into other projects like Netflix’s Heartstopper and brand-new adventures. Currently, he has several projects in development per IMDB including A Cuban Girl’s Guide to Tea & Tomorrow, One of Us and Warfare.

Are you still a fan of Kit Connor? What do you think of his performance in Romeo + Juliet? How do you feel watching him start Heartstopper as a boy and move to Broadway as a man? What do you think of his dance moves? Comment here and on our social media profiles and let me know!