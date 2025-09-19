Oh, to be loved and protected by Pedro Pascal — that’s the dream. But for Lux Pascal, it’s her reality. At 33, Lux is 17 years younger than her famous older brother, who pursued acting long before she did. Now, she’s taking her own well-deserved turn under the spotlight with Netflix’s Miss Carbón (Queen of Coal), where she plays Carlita Antonella Rodríguez, a transgender woman who became the first female coal miner in her hometown of Rio Turbio, Argentina.

Lux isn’t shy about sharing how much her brother means to her. “I am the luckiest fucking girl in the world,” she says of Pedro, adding that he’s protective of her. True to form, Pedro has been vocal about his unwavering support for trans rights, showing that his love for his sister extends far beyond family—it’s a commitment to her community, too.

With such a wide age gap, Lux naturally looked up to Pedro while growing up. But their bond isn’t all serious. Pedro recalls sneaking home R-rated movies, candy, and CDs for her from the U.S. At the time, Lux and the rest of their family had moved back to Chile when she was just three, while 17-year-old Pedro remained behind to chase his acting dreams. (And thank goodness he did.)

Both siblings credit their parents for instilling perseverance, generosity, selflessness, and resilience. Lux even shares the simple but powerful words of wisdom Pedro once gave her: “Just be yourself. People will see it eventually.”

Their relationship feels refreshingly genuine. It might seem natural for siblings to be close, but we all know families can get complicated. The way Lux and Pedro show up for each other is a reminder of how special it is to nurture love at home. When asked about how she fell in love with acting, Lux remembers how inspiring her brother was—even back then.

“This person is just so exciting to be around. I remember the games that we would play together, they just felt so real.”She adds, “We can be funny about it, but it was tough to see someone that you love trying to accomplish their dreams. It’s all about patience, about hard work.”

A Juilliard alumna, Lux is no stranger to dedication and artistry herself. Now that she’s stepping into her moment, she’s also thinking about the possibility of sharing the screen with her brother. If she had her way, a sibling version of Thelma & Louise or maybe even Daddy Dearest would be at the top of her list.

For Lux, this is just the beginning of a career that promises to be both bold and beautiful. And for the rest of us, it’s another chance to witness the Pascal siblings show us what love, respect, and support truly look like.

