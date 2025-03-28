Peugeot vs. OnlyFans: Was John Whaite Naïve to Expect Brand Loyalty?

If you thought the drama on Strictly Come Dancing was the only thing keeping John Whaite in the spotlight, think again. The Great British Bake Off star and only slightly-reformed TV darling has just served us a piping hot dish of scandal and shade – and this time, it’s not cake.

The car company Peugeot recently parted ways with Whaite after his infamous return to OnlyFans. And, of course, he’s not taking it lying down. In a cheeky Instagram post, Whaite confirmed that after announcing his re-entry into the OnlyFans universe, Peugeot had a case of the car-brand cold feet. The result? An abrupt breakup of their brand partnership.

“I think I’m going to be in a relationship with a car for a bit,” Whaite quipped, with a wink. “Forgive me Peugeot, for I have sinned.” And so the drama begins.

It’s not like Peugeot was completely out of the loop, though. Whaite claims they pulled the plug on the partnership after he started posting explicit content under his now-famous OnlyFans alias, Jonny Boy. John, who’s already built a successful brownie business called Ruff Puff Brownies (yes, it’s as delicious as it sounds), is no stranger to taking a sweet yet sassy approach to life. But apparently, his extra-special content was just too much for the family-friendly car brand.

In a perfectly timed jab, John captioned a photo of the car keys he’d been asked to return, now adorning an OnlyFans keychain: “#ImNotBitter” and “#PornStarsCantDrivePeugeot.” Shots fired. And yes, it’s clear he’s making light of the situation, but the underlying message? If you’re going to be an inclusive brand, you better be prepared to embrace all parts of the rainbow (including the very proud parts).

Here’s the question, though: Are we really surprised? Or was John, in his usual witty fashion, just being a tad naive about the reality of brand sponsorships? After all, any savvy marketer knows that partnerships with major brands come with terms, conditions, and—wait for it—image control. So did Whaite honestly think his OnlyFans comeback wouldn’t raise a few eyebrows in corporate boardrooms? It’s not like this was a sudden “oops” moment. This is a company we’re talking about, one that has clearly made a decision to disassociate with adult content creators for branding reasons. Could Whaite not see that coming?

In a statement that’s almost as bland as a car commercial, Peugeot said they were “disappointed” by Whaite’s reaction to their decision but “wished him every success in the future.” You know, because nothing screams success like not embracing the next big thing in business – in this case, Whaite’s top-tier OnlyFans career where he’s in the elite 0.29% of creators. And don’t forget his other entrepreneurial success: selling decadent brownies with a side of sass.

But the beef between John and Peugeot might just be a small bump on the road of his ever-expanding empire. We all know Whaite’s transition from Bake Off champ to TV personality, and now to the world of adult content, isn’t exactly your run-of-the-mill story arc. He’s paving a path for those who don’t want to be boxed into one persona — and he’s doing it unapologetically.

Perhaps it’s fitting, then, that Whaite’s OnlyFans mantra is that he “serves cake.” But he’s also cooking up something more meaty on the side – a whole new kind of content, and he’s been unapologetically honest about it.

And while Peugeot may have served him with an abrupt ‘see ya later,’ we’re here for the snappy comeback. A car company that won’t roll with the times? Guess they missed the memo. Not all that glitters is an electric-powered vehicle, but some of it definitely comes with whipped cream and a whole lot of cheeky energy.

So, what’s next for Whaite? As long as he keeps baking, shaking, and showing up as his true self — on and off screen — it’s safe to say that car brand rejection won’t slow him down. I mean, let’s face it: Who needs a Peugeot when you’re already in the fast lane of fame and fortune?

Just remember, John: if a car won’t take you on a ride, you can always hop in the driver’s seat of your own success… and throw in a sexy OnlyFans keychain for good measure.

So, here’s a thought—should John have seen this coming? Or was this just an example of corporate pettiness at its finest? We’d love to know what you think!

