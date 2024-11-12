Just when things were going well for Buck (Oliver Stark) and Tommy (Lou Ferrigno Jr.) in 9-1-1, the two men have now suddenly broken up.

If you recall, Oliver came out as bisexual in season 7 after getting jealous over Tommy and Eddie’s (Ryan Guzman) friendship. Oliver realizes he wasn’t actually jealous about the two’s friendship, rather he was jealous of Tommy’s attention on Eddie. As Buck and Tommy get closer and share their mutual admiration for Eddie, the chemistry between them is hard to ignore. Things finally come to a head when Tommy makes the first move and surprises Buck with a sweet, unexpected kiss! Fast forward to season 8 and Buck and Tommy are going through the motions of being in a sweet, and sometimes rocky, relationship–which is completely normal!

That being said, Buck makes the first move in asking Tommy to move in with him, saying:

“I want you to move in with me. I’m ready to take the next step and I’m not saying let’s get married or engaged, even though we have the right, thanks to the brave people who came before, including you. All I’m saying is why be apart when we can be together.”

Romantic, right? Unfortunately, this wasn’t the case for Tommy, who turned down Buck’s proposal explaining that he “knows how this ends.” Okay, I know what you’re thinking, why? Buck and Tommy looked so in love with each other. Tommy explains that he knows he is Buck’s “first” (i.e. man/bisexual relationship), and he understands that he won’t be Buck’s last–as much as it pains him to say.

In an interview with TVLine, Oliver Stark is asked about Tommy’s abrupt and unexpected decision to break-up instead of simply turning down Oliver’s offer. Oliver defended Lou Ferrigno Jr.’s character saying:

“I try and look at it from an outside perspective. Tommy is trying to protect himself. This is coming from a place of him not wanting to get hurt…maybe he’s experienced this before and doesn’t want more heartbreak. “

When asked about what Oliver thinks should be in store for his character, he mentioned texting 9-1-1’s screenwriter and director about Buck’s future telling TVLine:

“I text him all the time and just write “hashtag Let Buck F–k,” because I do think he should go out and have some fun. I think he deserves it. He should figure some things out and see what he likes.” Adding, “Buck is bisexual, so we’ll go guy, guy, girl, girl, guy, guy … I don’t know, maybe that wouldn’t work on this show.”

Unfortunately, some people were offended by Oliver’s comments, thinking that his answers during the interview were biphobic. However, Stark took to Instagram stories to share his side of the story by replying to a comment that was said online. One of those comments read:

“I know you’re just a straight man and that nobodies perfect, but I just wanted to let you know how hurtful your latest comments about Buck are to bisexuals. Bisexuals don’t need to sleep around or have multiple partners to know what they want. We trusted Buck’s bisexuality with you, so it’s disappointing to read.”

To which Oliver responded and apologized on his Instagram stories with:

Received a number of comments like this regarding my enthusiasm for Buck to embrace being free and single and go out and enjoy himself now that he has been broken up with.

1. I would recommend the same if he was coming out of a straight relationship

2. I don’t think safe and consensual sex when single is a bad thing

3. we’ve seen buck in the early seasons use sex and dating in an unhealthy way. If ever the story was to have him go this route I would hope to show how those things can be conducted from a much healthier place.

4. Lastly – I apologise to you if my words have felt insulting. The above points mean nothing beyond my intention. If you are hurt then, regardless, I apologise and hope to continue Buck’s story in a way that feels representative

Others have come to Oliver’s defense in light of the situation:

While another user responded:

Personally, I don’t think Oliver intended to hurt anyone with his comments. He seemed to be focusing on how his character would evolve and move forward as a single, bisexual man. Sometimes dating after a major breakup isn’t necessarily a negative thing. However, it’s reassuring to see that Oliver is conscious of, and acknowledges, the potential impact his public comments can have on conversations within the LGBTQIA+ community.

An all new episode of 9-1-1 is out on Thursday at 8|7c on ABC or you can catch up on everything you’ve missed on Hulu.

Source: TVLine