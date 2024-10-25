*WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD*

In an exclusive preview for Entertainment Weekly, 9-1-1’s season 8, episode 5 sees Evan “Buck” Buckley (played by Oliver Stark) in the hospital with current beau Tommy(Lou Ferrigno Jr.) and best friend Eddie (Ryan Guzman) watching him by his bedside. Don’t worry it’s nothing too serious though!

It’s a spooky Halloween at the 118 firehouse, and Buck might have taken the haunted house theme a bit too far this year! Instead of a dummy, he accidentally brings in a real corpse—yikes! To top it off, Buck ends up with a dislocated shoulder, which he blames on a curse from his ill-fated decor choice. Note-to-self: always double check.

Not to worry though, Buck’s in good hands while he recovers in the hospital—his boyfriend Tommy and best friend Eddie are right by his side. If you remember, season 7 marked the beginning of Buck and Tommy’s romance. Buck’s jealousy over Eddie and Tommy’s friendship helped him realize his feelings for Tommy, leading to an exciting reveal in the show’s 100th episode. Fans’ suspicions about Buck’s sexuality were finally confirmed when he and Tommy shared a memorable, on-screen kiss. Season 8 continues just after those events, as Buck and Tommy’s relationship grows deeper, and they’re adjusting to the highs and lows of being a couple.

While Buck and Tommy are loved up and are in full-on couple mode, it’s exciting to see how Eddie will fit into the picture with this new dynamic.

When Oliver Stark spoke with TV Insider, he explained how the show was going to explore Buck’s sexuality:

“Buck is obviously in a new phase of his life, and he has a lot to uncover about himself, and I’m just excited for him to find out and to really explore what bisexuality means for him, and that isn’t tied to Tommy, and it’s not tied to Eddie. I’m excited for that journey for him and wherever that takes him, I hope, and I’m sure it will be rewarding and feel true to the character.”

We can’t wait to see how the episode unfolds with all the drama of curses, boyfriends, friendships, and more! It’s shaping up to be a thrilling Halloween special filled with laughs and surprises. Stay tuned to see how Buck and the rest of the 118 navigate this spooky situation! You can catch season 8 of 9-1-1 on ABC at 8|7c every Thursday.

Sources: EW, TV Insider