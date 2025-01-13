Omar Ayuso Looks Like He’s Ready to Share the Bed with You

Élite star Omar Ayuso is looking too hot to handle with his latest thirst trap on Instagram!

Omar Ayuso may have gained fame as Omar Shanaa in Élite, but his Instagram feed proves he’s a master at serving up a steamy mix of sensuality and artistry. This gay heartthrob recently broke the internet with a jaw-dropping post: a leather jacket, white briefs, and nothing else. With his legs nonchalantly spread and his well-placed bulge front and center, Omar oozes confidence and allure. Add his signature puppy-dog eyes to the mix, and you’ve got a sultry blend of sweet and sexy that leaves fans begging for more. You’ve got the best of both worlds with Omar; what more can you ask for?

After making waves on Élite, Omar Ayuso shifted gears to try his hand at directing. He created a 20-minute short film called Matar a la Madre, which earned the Best Montage award at the Festival Internacional de Cortometrajes de Ficción. This venture highlights his knack for storytelling from behind the camera, proving there’s more to his creativity than just acting. Even after admitting to considering quitting acting and going through depression, Omar is finally in a place where he uses that experience and point in his life to become who he is today, telling Variety:

“… I understand myself. I understand what was happening to me. Thanks to that whole process and how I managed it, I am now where I am.”

Omar was recently a part of Disney+’s Yo, Adicto cast which is about “A man in his 30s voluntarily checks into a detox center in Barcelona to overcome his addictions to drugs, alcohol, and sex, beginning a journey of self-discovery and redemption.”

You can catch Omar on Yo, Adicto on Disney+ and Élite on Netflix.