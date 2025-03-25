Omar Ayuso Strips Down to Red Booty Shorts and Flashing Pits

Omar Ayuso isn’t just entering his “Butt era”—he’s doing it with a level of self-assuredness that’s practically dripping from his every pore. The 26-year-old heartthrob, best known for his role in Netflix’s Elite, is stripping down to something much more than just his clothes.

Advertisement

He’s revealing a part of himself that’s all about unapologetic self-love and raw confidence. And yes, this includes his chest, his pits, and a pair of red booty shorts that would make even Paul Mescal look twice.

If you thought Ayuso’s sexy moments on Elite were the peak, think again. The actor’s sizzling editorial for Butt magazine is a whole new level of cheeky—and we’re not just talking about his backside. In an image from issue #36, Ayuso’s already got us hot under the collar, sitting in a tub, soaking wet, and peeling off his T-shirt like it’s just an extra layer of shame. Spoiler alert: There’s none.

RELATED: Omar Ayuso Looks Like He’s Ready to Share the Bed with You

Advertisement

EMBED: https://www.instagram.com/p/DHV0qhKIM7g/

Photographer Luis Venegas, who lensed the shoot, shared a series of photos and clips from their collaboration, and let’s just say, they’ve made it very hard to look away. Ayuso, ever the supermodel-in-the-making, gives his hairy pits the moment they deserve—yes, the moment—and rocks those red booty shorts like they were made just for him. Honestly, we’re drenched too… in admiration.

But it’s not just the skin-baring that’s getting attention. The full interview has yet to hit the internet, but sneak peeks of their conversation are already revealing some nuggets of Ayuso’s personal journey to self-acceptance. One of the standout quotes? His thoughts on those iconic eyebrows that have become as much a part of him as his acting chops. He admitted to once being insecure about his bushy brows but has since embraced them as a defining feature of his face.

Advertisement

“There’s something quite beautiful about making childhood insecurities into something you really like about yourself as an adult,” Ayuso shared. For those of us who also spent our teenage years over-plucking (RIP, youthful brows), we feel that.

Advertisement

And then there’s his perspective on body hair. Forget smooth, airbrushed looks—Ayuso has no time for that. “I prefer men with body hair. Infinitely more,” he confessed. “I’m not into Ken dolls. I much prefer other types of physiques.” Say it louder for the people in the back, Omar! A rare and refreshing take in a world that’s sometimes a little too focused on the ideal physique—his openness about embracing diversity in body types, especially in the gay community, feels like a long-overdue breath of fresh air. You can keep your smooth chests and sculpted abs, we’ll take the hairy, rugged version any day.

RELATED: Omar Ayuso Talks Healing Over Depression and Fame After “Élite”

Beyond Butt magazine, Ayuso’s also gearing up for his new Spanish-language series Mariliendre, which debuted recently at the Malaga Film Festival. In the show, he plays a supermodel with a big personality—much like himself. The series, produced by Spanish TV icons Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo (aka Los Javis), follows a woman who was once the queen of Madrid’s queer nightlife, only to find herself stuck in a humdrum life ten years later. Naturally, she turns to her gay friends for help—and that’s when the drama, humor, and dance numbers ensue.

Advertisement

But the show isn’t just a fun romp through queer culture—it’s about reclaiming a word that’s been used as a slur: mariliendre, which is the Spanish equivalent of fg hag*. “A term that society has traditionally used in a derogatory way and that, like the word fggot*, must be filled with pride,” said Mariliendre creator Javier Ferriero. The show is a tribute to the women who helped shape the nightlife and the LGBTQ+ community in Madrid, and we couldn’t think of a more fitting way to celebrate them.

So, whether it’s flashing his pits, rocking booty shorts that deserve their own fan club, or taking us on a wild ride through Mariliendre, Ayuso is living his truth with confidence—and, frankly, we’re here for it. Here’s to more skin, more hair, and a whole lot more of Omar Ayuso.