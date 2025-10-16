The royal romance that had the world swooning is back — and this time, it’s heading down the aisle. Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine are reprising their iconic roles as Alex Claremont-Diaz and Prince Henry, respectively, in the long-awaited sequel to Red, White & Royal Blue. The follow-up film now has an official title — Red, White & Royal Wedding — and fans are already practicing their curtsies (and ugly crying faces).

The news dropped on the movie’s official social media pages with a cheeky caption: “Did someone say something about a wedding?” Cue the collective meltdown of the internet. After all, when we last saw Alex and Henry, love had conquered royal protocol, international politics, and centuries of stiff-upper-lip tradition. Now, it looks like the couple is ready to make things official — in style.

Helming the royal return is director Jamie Babbit, whose credits include Only Murders in the Building and the cult queer classic But I’m a Cheerleader. Babbit’s signature blend of humor, heart, and unapologetic queerness promises to make this sequel just as irresistible (and likely even gayer) than the first.

we are so fucking backpic.twitter.com/DvK62Klgx0 — karran (@karrankn) October 15, 2025

The original Red, White & Royal Blue—based on Casey McQuiston’s beloved bestselling novel—became an instant cultural phenomenon upon release, skyrocketing up the Amazon Best Sellers list and reigniting our collective love affair with fairy-tale romances. The Emmy-nominated adaptation didn’t just charm viewers with its steamy chemistry and witty banter; it reminded audiences that queer love stories deserve royal treatment, too.

And let’s be honest: we’ve all been waiting for this moment since the book’s bonus chapter hinted at wedding bells. In that epilogue, Prince Henry abdicates his royal duties to live authentically with Alex, who’s busy studying law while their love story unfolds quietly—yet powerfully—away from the glare of the palace press. Now, it looks like Red, White & Royal Wedding promises to bring that story to life, complete with the passion, pride, and politics that made the original film so unforgettable.



Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine have both expressed how deeply the film resonated with fans, many of whom found comfort and joy in seeing a queer love story told with such warmth and sincerity. Their onscreen chemistry is the stuff of fandom legend—and with Babbit steering this next chapter, audiences can expect the same heart-stopping tension, the same swoon-worthy romance, and probably a few emotional gut-punches, too.

From its royal escapades to its tender portrayal of love in the spotlight, Red, White & Royal Blue redefined what a queer rom-com could be. Now, Red, White & Royal Wedding looks ready to double down on that magic, giving us a love story that’s not just about two men breaking tradition—but about two hearts finding home.

So, polish those tiaras and dust off your invitations—because it looks like we’re all invited to the royal wedding of the year. Long live Alex and Henry!