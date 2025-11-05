Strictly’s Ore Oduba Admits to Hidden Porn Addiction

Trigger Warning: This article contains discussions of addiction, shame, and suicidal thoughts, which some readers may find distressing.

For years, Strictly Come Dancing champion Ore Oduba seemed to embody the dream: charming, successful, and endlessly energetic. Behind that dazzling smile, however, was a secret he had carried since childhood — one that nearly consumed his life.

On the podcast We Need to Talk with Paul C. Brunson, Oduba opened up about his three-decade battle with porn addiction, a deeply personal confession he says he’s making now “to save [his] children.”

Ore Oduba: The Shame That Silenced Him for 30 Years

The episode, poignantly titled “The Shame That Silenced Me For 30 Years,” marks the first time the 39-year-old TV and radio presenter has spoken publicly about his addiction.

Oduba revealed that his exposure to adult content began when he was only nine years old, after a friend’s older brother showed him explicit material on a computer.

“I remember being very intrigued, a feeling of eyes being opened,” Oduba recalled. “Whilst I wouldn’t say addiction set in immediately, the intrigue started immediately.”

That moment, he explained, sparked a long and painful cycle that would “dog [him] for nearly 30 years.” His fascination evolved into a coping mechanism — one rooted in shame, secrecy, and self-doubt.

“I Became a Master Masker”

Growing up in a strict Nigerian household, Oduba said he learned early on how to hide parts of himself. The shame intensified after a sibling got reprimanded at school for smoking, which he described as bringing “shame” upon the family.

“This is the problem with this form of addiction — that even I could understand at 10. Shameful, it’s so shameful,” he said. “We can’t talk about it because there’s a perceived nature to it that is everything we hate, everything that we despise.”

During a family trip to Nigeria, his father warned that they could all be sent back permanently to be “educated and raised under his rule and his roof.” That fear cemented Oduba’s instinct to keep things hidden.

“I became a master masker,” he said — a phrase that captures both the burden and brilliance of surviving in silence.

From Winning “Strictly” to Losing Himself

To the public, Ore Oduba was the golden boy — a radiant performer who won Strictly Come Dancing in 2016 and seemed to have it all. But beneath the spotlight, his addiction continued to erode his confidence and relationships.

“It was destroying my life from the inside out,” he admitted.

Photo Credit: @oreodubaofficial

The weight of it all came crashing down only after devastating personal losses. Oduba revealed that it took “30 years, two deaths, and a divorce” before he was finally able to confront the truth.

He lost his non-binary sibling earlier this year and separated from his wife, Portia, in 2023. Despite the heartbreak, he found strength in vulnerability — and, as he shared, he has now been sober for more than a year, celebrating his milestone in July.

Breaking the Cycle for His Children

Now, Oduba’s mission is clear: to protect his children from the same early exposure that shaped his own life. The presenter, who shares two young kids — Roman (7) and Genie (4) — says he’s speaking out not out of shame, but hope.

“When we hear that 60 per cent of children are finding it accidentally, that it is cropping up on iPads, that it’s just so normal — if we leave it, what’s going to happen is children start self-educating,” he warned.

Photo Credit: @oreodubaofficial

Citing a report from the Children’s Commissioner showing that kids as young as six are encountering explicit content online, Oduba emphasized the urgent need for open conversations about pornography, shame, and digital safety.

“I’m sharing this to save my children,” he said simply — and powerfully.

From Silence to Sobriety

Oduba’s story is not just one of addiction — it’s one of resilience, accountability, and love. In a culture where public figures are often told to keep quiet about taboo topics, his honesty is radical.

By peeling back the layers of shame, Ore Oduba isn’t just confronting his past — he’s rewriting his future. And in doing so, he’s reminding countless others that healing begins the moment you decide to stop hiding.

If you or someone you know is struggling, help is available:

In the U.S.: Call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline (available 24/7).

In the U.K.: Contact Samaritans at 116 123 or visit samaritans.org for free, confidential support.

You can watch the entire podcast HERE.