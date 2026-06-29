Oregon Pride Wanted a Safer Celebration, March Canceled Instead

Oregon is wrapping up Pride Month with an unexpected change to one of its largest LGBTQ celebrations. While thousands are still expected to gather for Eugene Pride’s annual festival, one tradition will be noticeably absent this year: the Pride march.

The decision has disappointed many across the Oregon LGBTQ community, but organizers say it ultimately came down to one priority above all else: keeping people safe.

Rather than viewing this as a last-minute cancellation, Eugene Pride described it as the result of months of planning, difficult conversations, and weighing risks that continued to grow as the event approached.

Safety Became the Biggest Challenge

Following disruptions involving aggressive hate groups during last year’s Pride rally, organizers spent months reimagining how this year’s event could better protect attendees.

The team successfully secured a $4,500 Downtown Program Fund grant from the City of Eugene with hopes of creating a more controlled event space. The vision included security fencing, monitored entry points, and a street fair featuring activist speakers, entertainers, and community programming.

According to organizers, those precautions were considered essential after previous confrontations demonstrated how quickly tensions could escalate.

However, discussions surrounding the planned march soon introduced another obstacle.

Eugene Pride said conversations with the Eugene Police Department left organizers believing police traffic support might not be available if a parade permit was not filed. They also said volunteers assisting with the march route could potentially be viewed as violating public order if they entered the roadway.

For organizers, the guidance was difficult to reconcile with what they viewed as inconsistent enforcement. They pointed to several other demonstrations in Oregon’s city of Eugene that reportedly received traffic assistance despite moving forward without parade permits, including a Charlie Kirk rally and march.

Years of Frustration Reached a Breaking Point

The march itself was only one piece of a much larger concern. In its statement, Eugene Pride described an increasingly strained relationship between parts of the LGBTQ community and local law enforcement.

Organizers referenced recent demonstrations involving transgender activists, saying several members of the community were detained during protests connected to the federal courthouse earlier this year. They also argued that LGBTQ demonstrators have repeatedly faced restrictions over amplified sound during protests while groups protesting against Pride have, in their view, received different treatment.

The organization additionally cited recently leaked body camera footage involving an officer accused of making racist and misogynistic remarks, as well as previous allegations of discrimination within the department.

Taken together, organizers said these incidents created a level of mistrust they could not ignore. Without confidence that participants could safely rely on the systems responsible for protecting public events, Eugene Pride concluded it could not responsibly organize a street march through Oregon’s second largest city.

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Pride Is Still Happening in Oregon

Although the march has been canceled, Oregon Pride celebrations in Eugene are far from over.

The organization has shifted its focus toward the Lane Events Center, where more than 13,000 attendees, artists, performers, exhibitors, volunteers, and vendors are expected to gather.

Organizers also chose to return the city’s grant, explaining that even with the funding, the cost of security, fencing, staging, sound equipment, and other infrastructure necessary for a public street event would far exceed available resources.

At the same time, Eugene Pride expressed appreciation for several city departments, including Cultural Services, Parks, and Public Works, recognizing employees who helped navigate logistics and permitting throughout the planning process. Organizers said those efforts demonstrated the kind of partnership they hope to see more often.

Looking Beyond One March

The Eugene Pride team acknowledged that an independent community march could still take place and pledged to help share information should one be organized.

More broadly, organizers noted that Pride events across Oregon and the United States are facing growing financial pressures, increasing security concerns, and rising hostility toward LGBTQ communities.

For Eugene Pride, preserving one march was never worth risking the safety of thousands.

Instead, organizers hope this year’s Oregon festival will continue to deliver what Pride has always represented: joy, visibility, resilience, and community. They emphasized that those values matter now more than ever, particularly for queer and transgender youth looking for spaces where they can feel safe, celebrated, and unapologetically themselves.