Gay Summer School Sign Sparks Predictable Pride Month Backlash

Gay summer is apparently the latest thing causing controversy online.

What started as a cheerful Pride Month display at a Massachusetts high school quickly became the center of a political debate after conservative critics objected to a blackboard message reading “HAVE A GAY SUMMER.”

The display, created during Pride Month at Dartmouth High School in the Dartmouth School District, featured rainbow lettering alongside Pride-themed posters and positive messages. For many students, it was simply a fun and affirming sendoff before summer break.

For others, it was somehow a national issue.

The Post That Sparked the Debate

Chester Tam, a candidate for Massachusetts State Representative in the 9th Bristol District for 2026, shared a photo of the display on X and questioned whether it was appropriate for a public school.

“High school bulletin board in full Pride mode with big rainbow letters spelling out HAVE A GAY SUMMER and all the Pride Month posters and notes. Is this really the right message for an official public school display?” Tam wrote.

He continued by arguing that public schools should focus on academics and critical thinking rather than what he described as “specific sexual identities or activist messaging.”

According to Tam, a simple “Have a Great Summer” message would have been preferable.

The criticism quickly attracted both support and pushback online.

What the Critics Missed

One detail that became lost in much of the outrage was who actually created the display.

According to information later shared online, the blackboard was put together by the school’s student-led Gay/Straight Alliance, a student organization specifically created to support LGBTQ students and their allies.

In other words, students involved in an LGBTQ-focused group created a Pride Month display during Pride Month.

That context makes the controversy look a little less dramatic than some social media posts suggested.

Another conservative parent, Lynne Turner, later revealed in a now-deleted Facebook post that she had contacted the school to complain. Turner claimed the display was promoting what she described as “gay ideology.” Her post also shed light on the school’s response.

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The Principal Was Not Having It

According to Turner’s account of the conversation, Dartmouth High School principal Ryan Shea defended the display and saw no reason to remove it. The sign would remain on display, he reportedly told her, for at least another week.

Turner also expressed frustration that Shea did not consider the sign to be “grooming” and did not believe that students would somehow become gay after seeing a Pride-themed message on a blackboard. It is difficult to argue with that logic.

A rainbow display does not make someone LGBTQ any more than a football poster makes someone an athlete.

Supporters Push Back

While some commenters criticized the sign, many others pointed out how ordinary the message actually was.

“It’s grammatically correct. What’s the problem?” one commenter wrote.

Another noted, “It’s Pride month & every school has a gay kid in it. It’s a freaking sentiment.”

That perspective reflects why many LGBTQ advocates continue to support Pride visibility in schools. For LGBTQ students, seeing messages of acceptance can be meaningful, especially in communities where they may not always feel represented.

A Reminder of What Pride Is About

At its core, the controversy is not really about a blackboard. It is about whether LGBTQ students deserve to see themselves acknowledged in the places where they learn, grow, and build their futures.

The answer from Dartmouth High School’s administration appeared to be yes.

And as Pride Month continues, that simple message may be the most important one of all.

Have a gay summer!