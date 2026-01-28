Oscars So Straight: Queer Nominations? Uh, What’s That?

Yeah, honey, don’t hold your breath—there’s not much of a rainbow takeover this year. Well, the 2026 Oscars are upon us, and while some of us hoped for a fierce queer wave to crash into those red carpets, we’re met with… meh. If the Oscars were a pride parade, this would be the one where you show up to find the straightest float in the front and only two queer people standing awkwardly at the back with a glittery “love is love” banner. But hey, there’s still something to celebrate, so let’s dive into the LGBTQ+ nominations for this year, shall we?

Best Actor: Ethan Hawke’s Blue Moon—He’s Got Secrets, Darling

Ethan Hawke has been snatched up for Best Actor for his portrayal of Lorenz Hart in Blue Moon, a story about a closeted songwriter navigating life, love, and Broadway—basically every queer person’s dream job. Ethan’s up against Timothée Chalamet (the bisexual poster child we all wish we could date), Leo DiCaprio (who probably has the best Botox in the business), Michael B. Jordan (no, he’s not playing a superhero—yet), and Wagner Moura (Brazil’s gift to cinema). Ethan’s role brings us serious Oscar buzz, even if the only closet he’s dealing with is metaphorical. But darling, don’t you just love a good tragic love story?

Best Short Film: A Friend of Dorothy & Two People Exchanging Saliva—Queer Love in Small Packages

Okay, can we just take a second to appreciate the name A Friend of Dorothy? If you know, you know, honey. This British short film stars Miriam Margolyes (our very own lesbian legend) and Alistair Nwachukwu as two lonely souls finding connection. It’s heartwarming, heartbreaking, and everything in between. Then there’s Two People Exchanging Saliva, which sounds like a queer Tinder date gone very right. Some say it’s about forbidden love; we say it’s just two people being very adventurous. Whether you call it queer or just intense, it’s making waves. Cheers to them!

Best Documentary: Come See Me in the Good Light—The Poet Who Shined

Queer poet Andrea Gibson is giving us all the feels in Come See Me in the Good Light. The documentary follows their journey with terminal cancer, alongside their partner Megan Falley. Grab your tissues, darlings—it’s a tearjerker. But also, it’s a beautiful reminder of the importance of love and legacy, even when time is short. Not the typical Oscar fare, but damn it’s moving. And Ryan White, the out-gay director, made sure to make it shine. Oscar nomination, here for it.

Best Original Song: “Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters—An Anthem to Live For

If you’ve been living under a rock, let us introduce you to KPop Demon Hunters. The animated film is not only fabulous (it’s K-pop, duh), but its song “Golden” is now an Oscar contender for Best Original Song. And let’s be real, the song isn’t just catchy—it’s queer with a capital Q. Written by Mark Sonnenblick (yes, he’s gay, and now an Academy Award nominee), this anthem is all about self-love and acceptance. We’re not crying, you are.

The Biggest Snub: Wicked: For Good—Hollywood’s Shady Moment

Now, let’s talk about a scandal: Wicked: For Good was robbed. No nominations for Cynthia Erivo (aka Elphaba) or Ariana Grande (who gave us all a reason to believe in magic as Glinda). And don’t get us started on Paul Tazewell not getting a costume nomination after slaying it in the first movie. If I’m being honest, this feels like the Academy’s way of saying, “Sorry, gays, better luck next year.” Wicked had everything—queer costume designers, queer songs, queer icons… yet it was snubbed harder than a man who isn’t into bottoming. The Oscars, darling, are as hetero as it gets.

The “Did They Really Not Get Nominated?” Category

George Clooney was too busy being George Clooney in Jay Kelly to snag an Oscar. Gwyneth Paltrow came back to acting after ten years in Marty Supreme—snubbed. And Dwayne Johnson didn’t get a nod for playing a boxer in The Smashing Machine (how did he not get nominated for that, though?). And poor Sydney Sweeney as queer boxer Christy Martin in Christy? No recognition. The Oscars are truly a mystery, huh?

But Wait—There’s Hope: Sinners Is Slaying!

Let’s wrap it up with Sinners—the queer vampire film that broke all records. With 16 nominations (yes, you read that right), Sinners has just become the most-nominated movie ever at the Oscars. Take that, Titanic. Sinners is dripping with queer themes (power, immortality, and racism—oh my), and its seductive charm has landed it everywhere: Best Picture, Best Actor (Michael B. Jordan), Best Original Song (“I Lied To You”), and like, a dozen other categories. Can this dark horse actually sweep? I mean, vampires are practically our patron saints, so let’s make this happen.

Oscars: The Final Verdict

The 2026 Oscars? Less of a rainbow parade, more of a “we tried, we really did” situation. But hey, at least there are some queer gems in the mix. Will Sinners win Best Picture? Will Golden take home the song award? Who knows, darling—but one thing’s for sure: we’re watching, and we’re rooting for our queer faves. And if they don’t win, we’ll just blame it on the heteros. Cheers to the gays getting their due, and may the most fabulous film—preferably with vampires—take the crown.