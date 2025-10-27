Cue the neon lights and crank up the synths—Miami Vice is speeding back onto our screens, and the rumored cast is hotter than a humid Florida night.

Director Joseph Kosinski (yes, the Top Gun: Maverick guy who knows a thing or two about slick action and tight shirts) is reportedly helming a new Miami Vice reboot. And the names being whispered for the lead roles? None other than Elvis star Austin Butler as the effortlessly cool James “Sonny” Crockett, and Sinners hottie Michael B. Jordan as the sharp and streetwise Ricardo “Rico” Tubbs.

Now that’s a duo worth breaking a few traffic laws for. The original Miami Vice series starred Don Johnson as James “Sonny” Crockett and Philip Michael Thomas as Ricardo “Rico” Tubbs.

What We Know About the Miami Vice Reboot So Far

According to Deadline, it’s still early days—no contracts signed, no pastel suits fitted just yet—but Jordan is said to be interested in the project. The film is expected to start shooting in late 2026 and cruise into theaters by August 6, 2027. We know, that’s a long wait, but honestly, we’d watch Michael B. Jordan just walk down Ocean Drive for two hours, so patience it is.

RELATED: Behind-the-Scenes Shots of Shirtless, Blood-Soaked Michael B. Jordan? Yes Please

This new take will reportedly dive deep into the glamour, danger, and moral chaos of 1980s Miami—think high-speed chases, high collars, and even higher stakes. Kosinski’s vision is inspired by the pilot episode and first season of the original NBC series that ran from 1984 to 1989, starring Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Hollywood’s tried to bring the pastel dream back. The 2006 film, directed by Michael Mann, paired Colin Farrell and Jamie Foxx as the iconic duo, grossing a global $163 million. But this new version? It’s shaping up to be younger, sexier, and way more self-aware.

No Days Off for Jordan

And while we wait for an official confirmation, it’s worth noting Jordan’s plate is already stacked. He’s currently starring in, directing, and producing The Thomas Crown Affair, slated for 2027. Clearly, the man is on a mission to collect suave, sharply dressed leading-man roles like they’re Pokémon.

As for who could match his energy as Tubbs? Honestly, it would be a sin to cast anyone else.

REFERENCE: Deadline