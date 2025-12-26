Timothée Chalamet Takes 20 Butt Spankings for ‘Marty Supreme’

Forget method acting—Timothée Chalamet just took it to a whole new level by subjecting himself to 20 full-on butt spankings for his role in Marty Supreme. Yes, you read that correctly. And no, this isn’t some random scene where Timmy gets a quick tap on the behind. We’re talking real spanks with a wooden paddle, and we’re here for it.

The Scene That Has Us Blushing

This cheeky (pun intended) moment happens in a scene where Chalamet’s character, Marty Mauser, a cocky table tennis prodigy, has to beg for forgiveness from the hard-as-nails businessman Milton Rockwell (played by Kevin O’Leary). So, what does Rockwell demand? That Marty drops his pants and takes a few hits. And by “hits,” we mean full-on paddle whacks. The scene’s a hot mess of tension, drama, and very sore cheeks.

When the Fake Prop Breaks, Timothée Steps Up

It wasn’t supposed to be this intense, though. Initially, the plan was to use a stunt double or a fake prop. But in true Timothée fashion, he decided, “No, it’s gotta be my a** immortalized on screen.” So, when the fake paddle broke, he said, “I’m doing it” and 20 takes later, his backside was officially red-hot.

“I nailed his right cheek, and I think his eyeballs exploded out of his head,” O’Leary said about the whole ordeal. If you’re imagining the sound of that in your head, you’re not alone. We’re all picturing it, and honestly, we’re a little envious. This wasn’t just any spanking; this was a full-on art form. And Timothée? He took it like a champ.

Kevin O’Leary’s Cheeky Confession

O’Leary, who was the one doing the spanking (lucky him?), said he could literally “feel the heat off his a**.” Yeah, the heat was real—so real, in fact, that the director had to step in, telling O’Leary he wasn’t hitting hard enough. We’re guessing that’s a sentence not many people have said about Timothée before, but here we are.

The Film That’s More Than Just Spanked Cheeks

But let’s be clear—this scene is not the only thing worth seeing in Marty Supreme. The film, which also stars Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A’zion, Fran Drescher, and Tyler Okonma, is already earning rave reviews. Critics are practically drooling over Timothée’s performance, and early buzz has it pegged for some serious awards love, including Golden Globe nominations for Best Motion Picture and Best Actor.

It’s Not Just the Spanks, It’s the Performance

Let’s face it, though: while the rest of the cast is fine and all, we all know what we’re really tuning in for. The spanking. The cheeks. The commitment to the craft. Timothée Chalamet just made it clear: no one is afraid of a little pain for the sake of cinema.

Marty Supreme is out now in theaters, but if you miss it (or, let’s be honest, you just need to re-watch that scene), it’ll be on digital and HBO Max in 2026. So, stock up on ice packs and prepare to witness a historical moment in film… and maybe a little bit of your new fantasy.

