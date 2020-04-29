Patti LuPone Held Nothing Back On Her Latest “Watch What Happens Live” Appearance

Andy Cohen’s quarantine has been nothing if not action packed. From battling Covid-19 himself to reverting to filming Watch What Happens Live at his home. Cohen has welcomed Real Housewives, movie stars and comedians into his home (via Zoom) to offer some levity to our current situation. This week, solo guest (a true honor on #WWHL) Broadway icon Patti LuPone joined Cohen in the “original” Clubhouse and clearly was ready to let off some quarantine steam!

Cohen & LuPone (with the help of drag dynamo Alyssa Edwards) peppered LuPone with questions about whether or not she was ever thrown out of a nightclub (Prince’s in Minneapolis) and whether she has ever trashed a dressing room (her story on Sunset Boulevard is one not to be missed). Cohen consistently has the keen ability to make celebrities disclose some of the most remote and revealing facts about themselves, and this chat is no exception. LuPone hilariously reveals how she double dated with two famous Goodfellas and that she “had crabs twice”!

Edwards also jumped in as a “The Shady Lady Who Lunches” to ask LuPone about the failure of the Cats feature film and she ranked her favorite Broadway legends that played the iconic Mama Rose role in Gypsy. LuPone also told a never been heard story in which Bernadette Peters ended up snagging the role of Mama Rose that LuPone had been originally offered (the story started unraveling in Liz Smith’s legendary New York City gossip column).

The rest of LuPone’s Watch What Happens Live interview was as legendary as the performer herself. From if LuPone thinks Barbra Streisand could ever accomplish her long awaited Gypsy adaptation, to LuPone revealing the never before told story of what happened when she and Glenn Close bumped into each other during one of those once in a lifetime New York City nights.

The After Show delved into LuPone’s famed Lincoln Center concert with the New York Philharmonic, her upcoming role on Netflix’s Hollywood & her “sarcastic & sweet relationship with the legendary Stephen Sondheim.

“Watch What Happens Live (At Home)” airs weeknights on Bravo (check local listings)