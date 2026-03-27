RuPaul’s ‘Stop! That! Train!’ Pulls Into Theaters Soon—And It’s Packed

Start your engines—and your wigs—because RuPaul is taking the Drag Race universe somewhere it’s never gone before: the big screen.

The first-ever feature film connected to RuPaul’s Drag Race is officially on its way, and it’s titled Stop! That! Train!—a name that already promises drama, camp, just the right amount of chaos, and a promising cult classic future.

And if the cast list is anything to go by? This ride is going to be wild.

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A Cast That Screams Camp (and Nostalgia)

According to Variety, the film is stacking its lineup with a mix of queer icons, comedy legends, and nostalgic favorites.

We’re talking appearances from Nicole Richie, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Raven-Symoné—yes, that Raven.

Joining them are familiar faces like Michelle Visage, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Joel McHale, plus a lineup of Drag Raceroyalty including Ginger Minj, Jujubee, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Latrice Royale, and Monét X Change.

If your group chat isn’t already planning a watch party, what are you doing?

What Is Stop! That! Train! Even About?

Imagine this: high fashion meets high-speed disaster.

The story follows besties Tess and DeeDee, played by Ginger Minj and Jujubee, who ditch their less-than-glam jobs for a chance to work aboard the luxurious Glamazonian Express. But of course, nothing stays fabulous for long.

A chaotic weather event known as a “Stormaganza” threatens to derail the entire train (literally), forcing the down-to-earth crew to team up with their ultra-polished, slightly snobby first-class counterparts.

Think drama. Think wigs. Think survival—but make it couture.

And at the center of it all? RuPaul himself as President Gagwell, because of course the leader of this world would be serving looks while saving lives.

Camp, Comedy, and a Whole Lot of Heart

Directed by Adam Shankman, the film promises a glittery explosion of humor, heart, and unapologetic queerness. Shankman teased that the movie is designed to make audiences laugh—like, really laugh.

And honestly? In a time where we could all use a little joy, a full-blown camp spectacle led by RuPaul feels exactly right.

A Big Moment for Queer Cinema

Stop! That! Train! isn’t just another comedy—it’s a milestone.

This marks the first time the Drag Race universe expands into a full-length feature film, bringing drag storytelling to a wider audience in a way that’s bold, loud, and completely unfiltered.

Set for a North American theatrical release on June 12, 2026, the film is shaping up to be more than just a movie—it’s an event.

So grab your friends, your best outfit, and maybe a fan for dramatic effect.

Because when RuPaul says “all aboard,” you already know it’s going to be one glamorous ride.