Pedro Pascal has been everywhere these past few years—and we’re not complaining.

From wielding a blaster in The Mandalorian, surviving zombies in The Last of Us, strapping on Roman armor for Ridley Scott’s Gladiator sequel (alongside fave Paul Mescal), to gearing up for Fantastic Four and starring in A24’s Materialists (still not over that ending)—Pascal’s schedule has been jam-packed. And now, it looks like he might be adding another exciting project to that already stacked lineup.

As first reported by Deadline, Pascal is in talks to star in De Noche, a gay romance from acclaimed filmmaker Todd Haynes. If that name rings a bell, it’s because De Noche has been floating around Hollywood before. The movie was originally meant to star Joaquin Phoenix, who actually brought the project to Haynes and helped develop it. But just five days before production was set to start, Phoenix backed out, and the whole project was shelved.

At the time, Deadline noted that the departure left the film’s team “devastated.” Phoenix has never spoken publicly about the reasons behind his sudden exit. But now, it seems the project has found new life—and possibly, a new leading man in Pedro Pascal.

If Pascal signs on, he’ll be starring opposite Danny Ramirez, who would play his romantic lead. Ramirez, best known for Top Gun: Maverick and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, would bring plenty of charisma to the screen, and the pairing of him with Pascal is already sparking plenty of buzz. This really does look like a fresh and welcoming pairing.

The movie itself is being described as an “intense gay romance in the 1930s.” On the production side, Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler’s Killer Films are behind the movie. They most recently worked with Pascal on Materialists, A24’s summer romantic comedy. That connection makes Pascal’s potential involvement in De Noche feel all the more likely, especially given the existing working relationship.

For Pascal, the role would mark another intriguing turn in a career full of variety. Action, sci-fi, drama, fantasy, comedy—he’s done it all. Now, stepping into a period-set queer romance could be a chance for him to showcase yet another side of his acting range.

While nothing has been confirmed just yet, the thought of Pedro Pascal and Danny Ramirez bringing to life a sweeping, queer love story from Todd Haynes has plenty of people already invested. After all, if anyone can make us cry, swoon, and fan ourselves all at once, it’s Pedro Pascal.

Whether or not De Noche officially adds Pascal to its cast, one thing is certain: his star power is only continuing to grow, and if this project moves forward, it’s likely to become one of the most talked-about films on the horizon.

