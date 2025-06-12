Big Spoon Energy: Pedro Pascal Is Here to Cuddle and Conquer

So… are you the big spoon or the little spoon? Don’t worry, you don’t have to answer—because Pedro Pascal already did. And he’s the big spoon, obviously. The internet’s favorite daddy (yes, we’re still calling him that, respectfully) is currently on a press tour for Materialists, the upcoming romantic comedy that also stars Dakota Johnson and Chris Evans. And while the film may be what’s officially being promoted, it’s the cast’s delightful chaos in interviews that’s stealing the show.

In a recent Vogue magazine sit-down, Dakota Johnson—whose deadpan humor is unmatched—asked Pedro the all-important question: “Big spoon or little spoon?” Pedro gave us the bashful little head tilt, grinned, and said, “Big spoon.” Cue collective gasps, swoons, and a universal “me too” from little spoons everywhere.

PEDRO IS THE BIG SPOON !!! NOBODY TALK TO ME RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/lAxeowonA5 — blenton 🦕 (@everispunk) June 9, 2025

Now, let’s be honest: if Pedro had said “little spoon,” we’d still be giggling and kicking our feet like teenagers at a sleepover. But “big spoon”? That’s just extra serotonin in our systems. We didn’t know how much we needed that information—but now that we have it, we’re thriving.

Their chemistry during the interview was giving major bestie goals. When Dakota was asked what never fails to make her laugh, she didn’t even hesitate—she looked straight at Pedro and said, “You.” Swoon! It’s like watching your favorite TikTok duo, except they’re both impossibly good-looking and wear designer boots.

And if you’re wondering whether the interview gave us more Pedro facts to fawn over? Of course it did. Here’s your quick Pedro cheat sheet:

Ideal night out? A night in—same, Pedro.

Dream vacation? Vietnam…with Dakota. Somebody get these two a buddy travel show, stat.

Favorite board game? Clue. We’re guessing he always plays Professor Plum.

Childhood memory he wants to relive? Wearing red overall shorts. PLEASE, someone recreate this.

Dream role? Hannibal Lecter. Okay, terrifying—but we’d watch.

Best fashion advice? “Wear these boots.” And thank goodness he listened, because those boots—and the very well-fitted jeans he wore for the interview—deserve their own IMDb credits.

Honestly, the interview had the chaotic energy of two best friends who can’t stop making each other laugh, and one handsome third wheel (hi, Chris Evans!) whose own internet-swooning moments are another story entirely.

With Materialists hitting US theaters on June 13 and UK cinemas on August 15, it’s safe to say we’ll be watching (and rewatching) the press tour antics until then. And as for Pedro? He’s out here answering spoon questions, redefining wholesome thirst traps, and reminding us all that being charming, stylish, and emotionally available is indeed a personality trait.

BRB, shopping for matching boots and manifesting a Pedro Pascal cuddle session.