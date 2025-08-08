Chris Gallant: The Gay Military Vet Who’s Ready to Serve in Congress

If you’re sick of the same old political antics and tired of seeing representatives too scared to take a stand, Chris Gallant might just be your new favorite candidate.

A 36-year-old gay millennial, Army veteran, union leader, volunteer firefighter, and Black Hawk pilot, Gallant is running for Congress in New York’s 1st District, currently represented by two-term Republican Nick LaLota. But this isn’t your typical political resume—Gallant has lived a life rooted in service, and his new campaign video makes it clear he’s ready to serve again, just this time in Washington, D.C.

As a native of Long Island, Gallant’s message is personal. He’s lived through the same struggles his neighbors face—like the staggering cost of groceries—and he’s ready to take on the challenges of the district with a steady, no-nonsense approach.

“I’ve always placed the mission first throughout all of my careers, and I’m doing the same now. This is what I want to do to make Washington and government work again for the people,” Gallant told POLITICO.

Gallant has served his country in more ways than one. He joined the New York Army National Guard at 17, deployed multiple times to Kuwait, and even worked as an FAA air traffic controller. But beyond the military, Gallant’s life has been a series of service-oriented roles. He’s a proud union leader and a volunteer firefighter, which he sees as another expression of his commitment to keeping people safe.

“I’ve made split-second decisions to keep people safe. Now I’m stepping up to bring that same focused, steady leadership to Congress,” Gallant said, fully aware that Washington’s current dysfunction is one of the things he’s most eager to tackle.

But Gallant isn’t just about empty rhetoric. In his first campaign video, he goes straight for the jugular, calling out incumbent LaLota for his failure to put Long Island families first. He’s clearly positioning himself as a moderate Democrat in a district that leans right, but he’s not afraid to speak his mind.

“What p*sses me off is how politicians in Washington are too scared to do the right thing. Especially Nick LaLota,” Gallant says in the video. “I have voted for both parties. I don’t care that he’s a Republican, I care that he doesn’t have the courage to stand up for Long Island families.”

And the discontent doesn’t end there. Gallant criticizes LaLota’s vote in favor of the “big beautiful bill,” which Gallant points out would strip Medicaid from vulnerable citizens and provide tax cuts to billionaires. He’s clear on where his priorities lie: real people, not the wealthy elites.

He also takes aim at the rising cost of living, a struggle close to home. “I came back from a deployment from ’22 to ’23,” Gallant recalls. “I went away and was able to fill a grocery cart for $150, and came back and can hardly fill a grocery bag for $150, so it’s terrible.”

These aren’t just political talking points; they’re personal stories that show why Gallant is so passionate about making a change. He doesn’t want a Washington full of politicians too busy patting themselves on the back to actually help anyone.

In a district where the previous Democrat, Bridget M. Fleming, lost by 10 points in 2022 due to accusations of being too “woke,” Gallant knows the importance of staying grounded in real-world issues while keeping his eye on the bigger picture.

As Gallant told POLITICO, “NY-01 is my total focus.” And while he’s not offering up hot takes on Governor Kathy Hochul or New York City’s mayoral race, he’s laser-focused on the needs of his constituents. “Whoever wins the mayoral race, just provide a safe environment for my constituents,” Gallant said, a sentiment likely to resonate with many voters who feel the same way.

What sets Gallant apart isn’t just his military background, or even his desire to flip a red district. It’s the balance he strikes between the hard-hitting, real-life issues that matter to everyday people and a willingness to step up in the face of a deeply divided political climate.

In a time when many of us feel jaded by the constant dysfunction in Washington, Gallant’s blend of service, leadership, and accountability is a refreshing reminder of what it means to put people first.

So, if you’re looking for a candidate who’s ready to stand up for you—not just for his party—Chris Gallant just might be the voice you’ve been waiting for.

Source: Politico