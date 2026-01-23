Peter Claffey: The 6’5″ Hottie Redefining Your Medieval Fantasies

Let’s face it: There’s a new knight in shining armor, and Peter Claffey is tall, charming, and ready to take on more than just dragons and deadly tournaments. The 6’5” Irish heartthrob is taking on the role of Ser Duncan the Tall in HBO’s A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, a Game of Thrones prequel that’s about to make you rethink everything you know about knights—and horses. Spoiler alert: Dunk might just be too big for his steed.

Here’s everything you need to know about the guy who’s about to make all your medieval fantasies come true:

He’s Tall—Like, Really Tall

At 6’5”, Peter Claffey is basically a human skyscraper—and you know what they say about guys who are that tall: they have a lot to offer. Specifically, he has the perfect frame to play Ser Duncan the Tall (the book version is 6’11”, so they were literally looking for a giant). “We were looking for as tall as possible in that age range,” says executive producer Ira Parker. “After meeting Peter, it really couldn’t have been anyone else.”

So, yes, tall guys really do get all the roles.

Rugby Player Turned Knight

Before Claffey was riding horses and slaying dragons (okay, no dragons yet, but we’re hopeful), he was dominating the rugby fields in Ireland. He played for the national under-20 team and had a promising career ahead of him—until his body said, “Nope.”

“I couldn’t compete at the end. My heart was falling out of it,” Claffey admits. So, like any true Game of Thrones hero, he switched directions and decided to embrace a career in acting.

So, how did rugby help? “The only thing Dunk has is size and his ability to just keep getting up after being knocked down,” says Parker. So, basically, all those scrums were training for a career in fantasy violence.

A GoT Superfan Who’s Now in the Spotlight

Before he became the star of his own spinoff, Claffey was just another fan of the Game of Thrones universe—watching the drama, swooning over Jon Snow (don’t lie, we know you did too), and praying for a little more lesbian dragon queen content.

But playing the main character in a Game of Thrones prequel? That’s a different kind of pressure. “It’s daunting and terrifying to step into this as the main protagonist,” Claffey confesses, clearly feeling the weight of the fandom on his broad shoulders. We get it, Pete. The fanbase is passionate. But if anyone can handle the heat (and maybe throw in a few cheeky one-liners), it’s a guy who went from rugby scrum to sword fights without blinking.

Too Big for His Horse, But Not for Our Hearts

Now let’s talk about Dunk’s relationship with horses—because in true Game of Thrones fashion, it’s not as smooth as you might think. Dunk, bless him, is too big for his horse. The show even makes it painfully obvious (and kind of adorable). “I think it’s endearing to look at Dunk being too big for his horse,” Claffey says, probably in the most charming way possible.

And while his horse may not be war horse level, Claffey spent two months in a training camp to become a “competent rider” (yes, that’s a humble brag). The guy’s practically a cowboy now. Just don’t tell him his horse is small; it might hurt its feelings.

Rugby Injury? Nah. Acting Was Always His Next Move

Claffey didn’t leave rugby due to injury, as some might think. It was more about realizing that the sport didn’t light his fire anymore. “I was thinking about acting,” he says. But here’s where it gets good: even though he was leaving behind a career in rugby, he was still chasing a dream—just one that didn’t require him to tackle anyone. (Well, unless you count the emotional tackling he’s doing on screen now).

Already Winning Fans as Dunk

Claffey’s portrayal of Dunk, the untested but lovable knight, is already getting fans talking. But let’s be real—he’s doing more than just playing the part. “Every day, he is exponentially better,” says Parker, who clearly sees Claffey’s star power growing by the second. And with season 2 already in the works, Claffey’s about to take over the Seven Kingdoms like a true Irish giant.

What’s Next? A Whole Lot More Claffey

We’re going to go ahead and guess that Claffey is going to be on everyone’s radar this year—and not just because of his height. With A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms already in full swing, expect to see a lot more of this new star (and, hopefully, a few more horse riding moments). He may not be slaying the Iron Throne, but he’s definitely slaying the screen. And for that, we’re all here for it.

Source: USA Today and Men’s Health