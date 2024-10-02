Phillip Schofield Said He Felt Scrutiny Was Worse Because of Sexuality

English TV personality Phillip Schofield makes his TV return with survivor TV program Castaway where he tries to survive on his own on an island far away in the Indian Ocean for 10 whole days.

Schofield first came out on the morning show in 2020, and because of this he and his wife Steph separated, but have since kept a good relationship with Steph even supporting Philip– that is until Schofield admitted to the affair in 2023. Back in May of 2023, Schofield was revealed to have been having an affair with a younger male researcher for This Morning. This lead to his exit from the ITV network and the souring of his relationship with his wife.

Since then, Philip and Steph have become ‘best friends’ with Steph even appearing on Philip’s latest show. Steph even went on to defend her estranged husband while she, Philip, and their two daughters were having a barbecue in their London home. She had this to say about the affair:

“What people don’t realise is that they batter you, but there are other people affected. There’s no question, by doing this, you’re popping your head back up above the parapet for the very few horrid people that there are out there.”

In Castaway, the TV personality is seen discussing the double standards that are set in the entertainment industry. He mentioned an affair of a similar nature:

“Strangely, I think another TV presenter or two might have done exactly the same thing. Difference is [they’re] heterosexual.”

Adding that if he had an affair with a woman, the response would have been completely different:

“That’s not an unusual thing in the straight world, but if that had been the case with me and it had been a woman. Pat on the back. ‘Well done mate.’”

In a clip shared by The Sun, Phillip shares what it was like to come out, in comparison to other people who have come out and found freedom in being open about themselves.

“Doing it later in life, at the moment, it’s just given me more anguish than joy.”

Source: The Sun, Independent