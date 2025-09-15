My, my—what a way to kick off the fall season. Netflix just dropped The Wrong Paris, starring none other than Pierson Fodé and Miranda Cosgrove, and let’s just say… we’re not watching this one for the plot alone.

For those who have yet to be blessed by Fodé’s screen appearances, Pierson isn’t exactly new to our screens. He’s that tall, ridiculously handsome guy you might remember from Disney’s Jessie (where are the millenials at?), the indie queer rom-com Naomi and Ely’s No Kiss List (where he played a gay man, bless him), and the action-packed The Man from Toronto alongside Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson, and Kaley Cuoco. Oh, and in case you forgot—he’s also a two-time Daytime Emmy nominee for his role as Thomas Forrester in The Bold and the Beautiful. Translation: this man has acting chops, not just abs.

Source: Netflix

But back to the Netflix rom-com of the moment. The Wrong Paris follows Miranda Cosgrove’s character, who thinks she’s jetting off to Paris, France, for a dating competition only to find herself in Paris, Texas. Oops. Her plan? Get eliminated quickly. The complication? Enter Pierson Fodé, playing the charming bachelor whose jawline could serve as its own AMEX card. Cue hijinks, unexpected chemistry, and more slow-burn tension than a Pride party waiting for Lady Gaga to take the stage.

@piersonfode Im back TikTok.. and the plot thickens… Go watch The Wrong Paris now on @Netflix – also @Netflix Brasil wins for easily the funniest use of my last name in their caption. I’ll wait for everyone to figure it out a Fodé #thewrongparis ♬ original sound – Pierson Fodé

Now, let’s talk about the real reason everyone’s rewinding certain scenes: Pierson’s shirtless moment–and there are aplenty. Fans online have been absolutely feral over a particular sequence involving him, a horse, and some water. We’re not saying The Wrong Paris has changed the way we view ranch life forever, but… yeah, that’s exactly what we’re saying. Who knew giving a horse a bath could make Twitter (now, X) collectively thirst to death?

Just look at some of the viewer reactions:

“Okay but #TheWrongParis is actually a really fun movie. The chemistry between the leads is really great and the romance is pretty solid. Oh, and Pierson Fodé has quite a few shirtless scenes lol.”

“It’s wassss awesommeeeee.”

“He’s got a big one.”

“Raising standards for men.”

Honestly, the internet has spoken.

Okay but #TheWrongParis is actually a really fun movie. The chemistry between the leads is really great and the romance is pretty solid. Oh, and Pierson Fode has quite a few shirtless scenes lol. pic.twitter.com/nojmbvlmAJ — Simon ☕️ (@ACagedDreamer) September 13, 2025

Of course, this isn’t Pierson’s first time making us weak in the knees. As Thomas Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful, he got his big break as a leading man with smoldering good looks and the kind of on-screen intensity daytime TV thrives on. Outside of acting, he’s also a model and influencer, constantly dropping thirst-trap adjacent workout and lifestyle content that reminds us he doesn’t just play hot—he is hot.

So, if you’re craving a rom-com that blends hilarious mix-ups with the kind of steamy romance that makes you grab your fan, The Wrong Paris is your next Netflix obsession. Between Miranda Cosgrove’s girl-next-door charm and Pierson Fodé’s abs stealing every scene they’re in, it’s exactly the sort of feel-good, cheeky escapism we’ve been waiting for.

And if you’re wondering: yes, his abs deserve their own end credits.

Catch The Wrong Paris streaming now—preferably with a glass of wine, some popcorn, and a towel handy. Because things are about to get wet.