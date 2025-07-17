Pierson Fodé Turns Up the Heat in ‘The Wrong Paris’

Netflix’s upcoming rom-com, The Wrong Paris, is about to give us everything we need: a love triangle, mistaken identities, and, of course, Pierson Fodé looking absolutely stunning while doing what he does best: delivering some seriously swoon-worthy moments. But the real twist? It’s all happening in Paris… Texas, not France.

Fodé stars as the handsome bachelor in a dating competition, with Miranda Cosgrove playing the young woman who thinks she’s headed to the romantic streets of Paris, France—only to end up in Paris, Texas. Her plan is to get eliminated fast, but of course, feelings get in the way. Their unexpected chemistry adds some heart to the film, which premieres on Netflix September 12.

Born in Moscow, Idaho, Pierson Fodé has built a career that spans across both television and film. His breakout role was on The Bold and the Beautiful, where he portrayed Thomas Forrester, a role he held for several years. In addition to his acting career, Pierson’s also a model and a social media influencer, often posting workout routines and lifestyle content that shows off his impressive physique.

But Fodé’s range isn’t limited to traditional roles. In 2015, he portrayed Ely, a gay character in Naomi and Ely’s No Kiss List, a movie that explores themes of love and identity through the lens of friendship. Ely struggles with his feelings for Naomi’s boyfriend, and Pierson took the role seriously, speaking with friends about their experiences with dating and coming out. His performance was praised for its authenticity, giving audiences a relatable and emotional portrayal of a young man coming to terms with his sexuality.

With a cast that also includes Madison Pettis, Madeleine Arthur, and Frances Fisher, The Wrong Paris offers a fun, heartwarming escape—especially if you’ve been waiting to see Pierson Fodé flex those abs.

So if you’re looking for a film that blends hilarious mix-ups with steamy romantic moments and the kind of heart-melting abs that are practically a character in their own right—The Wrong Paris is exactly the kind of escapism you need. Catch it on Netflix September 12. Just don’t be surprised if you start Googling Paris, Texas right after.

And by the way, if you’re still reading this… you might need to take a break and binge a couple of Pierson Fodé interviews. Because, let’s face it, we all know that his charm is a whole package deal.

Watch the full trailer here:

