This Pinocchio Deep Dive Is Equal Parts Hilarious and Disturbing

Pinocchio has always had a reputation for being one of Disney’s strangest and most unsettling animated films.

There are creepy foxes and cats, children turning into donkeys, kidnappings, lies that physically grow on your face, and a giant whale waiting to traumatize generations of children.

But according to one viral social media creator, we’ve all been overlooking what may be the movie’s most unexpected interpretation.

And honestly? The argument is weirdly entertaining.

Creator @heartthrobert recently shared a video captioned: “A truly horrific cautionary tale.” The video quickly grabbed viewers’ attention thanks to its opening line:

“Hear me out, Pinocchio is the greatest gay trafficking warning tale.”

A bold statement, to start off the video the least.

The Case for Pinocchio’s Secret Meaning

The creator begins by revisiting the familiar story.

Geppetto, an elderly woodcarver, wishes for Pinocchio to become a real boy. The Blue Fairy grants him the opportunity, provided the little wooden boy proves himself worthy. So far, so Disney. Then the theory takes a sharp turn.

According to @heartthrobert, Pinocchio was designed to be “so gay,” leading into a humorous breakdown of the film’s more questionable plot points.

Remember Honest John and Gideon, the scheming foxes who spend much of the movie manipulating Pinocchio?

The creator jokingly suggests they use one of the oldest tricks in the book to lure him away.

They convince him to become an actor.

Naturally, Pinocchio immediately agrees.

Looking at it that way, it is admittedly a very funny reading of the story.

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Pleasure Island Gets a New Nickname

Things become even more chaotic when the discussion reaches Pleasure Island. Or, as the creator refers to it, “Fire Island.” That comparison alone had viewers flooding the comments section. On top of that, naming it Pleasure Island was a particularly interesting choice for the writers.

For those unfamiliar with the film, Pleasure Island is the place where mischievous boys are lured with promises of endless fun before discovering things are not quite what they seem.

The Pinocchio movie from 1940. Disney telling us about the pleasure island way before you know who. Now what’s really interesting thing about this movie is that none of the villains ever get what’s coming to them in the end, they all got away with their evil deeds.@JFK_Q17 pic.twitter.com/pIauzM3zFV — 👁 PUREBLOOD Q.. I WILL NOT COMPLY 🐸 (@EYESPY59822344) April 3, 2023

Viewed through a modern and highly tongue-in-cheek lens, the similarities were enough to leave many viewers laughing.

And perhaps slightly concerned about their childhood memories.

Maybe This Disney Classic Was Always Terrifying

To be fair, Pinocchio has long been regarded as one of Disney’s darkest classics. Many millennials still remember being genuinely frightened by parts of the movie.

The viral comments reflected exactly that.

“I’ll never see Pinocchio the same again and I’m here for it,” wrote one viewer.

“This movie always scared me as a kid lol,” shared another.

A third admitted, “Dying over here but seriously Pinocchio is such a disturbing movie!”

They’re not wrong. Long before Disney villains were singing catchy songs and cracking jokes, Pinocchio was serving nightmare fuel disguised as family entertainment.

The Joy of Overanalyzing Disney

Of course, nobody is seriously claiming that Disney intended Pinocchio to be a coded LGBTQ cautionary tale. That is part of the fun.

The internet has become a playground for imaginative reinterpretations of beloved stories, and sometimes the most entertaining theories are the ones that are completely ridiculous yet oddly persuasive.

Whether you buy the argument or not, one thing is certain.

The next time someone mentions Pleasure Island, there’s a good chance at least one viewer will quietly whisper “Fire Island” and immediately start laughing.

And thanks to one creator’s delightfully chaotic analysis, Pinocchio may never feel quite the same again.