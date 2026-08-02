Short Shorts + Beach Day Reset + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, beginning with Zac, who hit reset with a beach day:
Roman Voss read one more chapter:
Sam Phillips docked in Positano:
Olympian Gus Kenworthy says scoot it or boot it:
Lucas Mendes sends regards from Rio:
Sam Hurley in LaLa Land:
Airawat struck a pose:
Short Shorts + Swinging + Dancing It Out
Arban Dili likes short shorts:
Chef Ronnie Woo has a swing and he knows what to do with it:
Dani Garrido brought the furry goodness:
Kevin Davis knows good bathroom light when he sees it:
Wes wants you to trust – I say go with that:
Donovan gives good face:
Luke Evans and Fran Tomas took Lala to the beach:
João Lima served serious porn stache:
Sebastian danced it out in the garage: