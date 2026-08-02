Short Shorts + Beach Day Reset + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, beginning with Zac, who hit reset with a beach day:

Roman Voss read one more chapter:

Sam Phillips docked in Positano:

Olympian Gus Kenworthy says scoot it or boot it:

Lucas Mendes sends regards from Rio:

Sam Hurley in LaLa Land:

Airawat struck a pose:

Short Shorts + Swinging + Dancing It Out

Arban Dili likes short shorts:

Chef Ronnie Woo has a swing and he knows what to do with it:

Dani Garrido brought the furry goodness:

Kevin Davis knows good bathroom light when he sees it:

Wes wants you to trust – I say go with that:

Donovan gives good face:

Luke Evans and Fran Tomas took Lala to the beach:

João Lima served serious porn stache:

Sebastian danced it out in the garage: