Short Shorts + Beach Day Reset + More Eye Candy

Written by Randy Slovacek
Randy Slovacek

Randy, a senior editor, has been with Instinct Magazine since 2018. He is also the writer/editor of The Randy Report (GLAAD Media Award nominee for Outstanding Blog), which covers the daily news cycle...

All Articles by Randy Slovacek

Published Aug 2, 2026

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Updated Aug 2, 2026

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Roman, Zac, Joao, and more in this week's Instagram round-up

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, beginning with Zac, who hit reset with a beach day:

Zac

Roman Voss read one more chapter:

Roman 1

Sam Phillips docked in Positano:

SamPhillips

Olympian Gus Kenworthy says scoot it or boot it:

GusK

Lucas Mendes sends regards from Rio:

Lucas

Sam Hurley in LaLa Land:

SamH

Airawat struck a pose:

Airawat

Short Shorts + Swinging + Dancing It Out

Arban Dili likes short shorts:

Arban Dili likes short shorts

Chef Ronnie Woo has a swing and he knows what to do with it:

Ronnie

Dani Garrido brought the furry goodness:

DaniG

Kevin Davis knows good bathroom light when he sees it:

KevinD

Wes wants you to trust – I say go with that:

Wes

Donovan gives good face:

Donovan

Luke Evans and Fran Tomas took Lala to the beach:

FranT

João Lima served serious porn stache:

Joao

Sebastian danced it out in the garage:

Sebastian

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