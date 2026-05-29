The Pope’s Stylish Gay Tailor Proves Faith and Queerness Can Coexist

The Pope’s tailor is one of Italy’s most fascinating artists.

Religion and queerness are often framed as opposites in mainstream conversations, as if beauty, sensuality, identity, and faith could never comfortably exist in the same room. Filippo Sorcinelli has spent years proving otherwise, all while dressed in black, covered in tattoos, and designing clothing for one of the most famous religious figures in the world.

Yes, really.

Back in March 2013, following the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI and the historic rise of Pope Francis, Sorcinelli received the kind of phone call most designers could only dream about. The Office for the Liturgical Celebrations of the Supreme Pontiff contacted the Italian artist to create a vestment for the new pope’s first public appearance as pontiff.

Not bad for a creative kid from Mondolfo, Italy who grew up fascinated by incense, fabrics, and church interiors.

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From Small Town Churches to the Vatican

Speaking to Vogue, Sorcinelli reflected on how deeply faith shaped his childhood and artistic identity.

“I always carry in my heart my first steps as a child: I used to accompany my mother to clean the parish church in my hometown,” he shared. “These simple and humble gestures actually held a great meaning and became the signature of my life.”

Honestly, you can almost picture it like a coming-of-age film. A curious child wandering through an ancient Italian church, mesmerized by candlelight, embroidered fabrics, sacred music, and dramatic architecture. It sounds cinematic because for Sorcinelli, it practically was.

He told Vogue that everything around him spoke “powerfully in one direction: Beauty.”

That idea still defines his work today. Whether he is tailoring sacred garments, photographing haunting portraits, creating paintings, or developing fragrances, Sorcinelli approaches beauty almost like a spiritual language.

“To have faith, for me, is to have benefited from this human richness,” he explained. “Creating sacred art today means giving this message to the world.”

The Queer Artist Behind the Pope’s Vestments

What makes Sorcinelli especially fascinating in LGBTQ spaces is how unapologetically himself he remains.

The visual contrast alone is enough to stop people in their tracks. Here is a man creating garments for the Vatican while sporting rugged tattoos, dramatic all black looks, and the energy of someone who could either bless you or DJ an underground Berlin fashion party.

And somehow, it works perfectly.

There is something quietly powerful about seeing a queer creative exist so comfortably within both worlds. Sorcinelli does not dilute his identity to fit into religious spaces, nor does he abandon spirituality to fit into queer ones.

Instead, he exists exactly as he is.

That balance resonates with many LGBTQ people who grew up feeling disconnected from religion or pressured to choose between faith and authenticity. Sorcinelli’s life offers another possibility entirely. You can love art, sensuality, fashion, queerness, and still hold faith close to your heart.

Wait Until You Hear About the Perfumes

Now for the cheekier side of the story.

Outside the Vatican, Sorcinelli has become something of a cult figure in the niche fragrance world. And these perfumes are definitely not giving “quiet monastery.”

One of his fragrance collections, XSE, plays with intimacy, desire, memory, and sexuality in ways that feel bold, provocative, and intentionally playful. Even the presentation turns heads. The perfume bottle caps are shaped like stylized penises, while the branding itself cleverly transforms “XSE” into something that visually resembles the word “SEX.”

Subtle? Not exactly.

Artistic? Completely.

One fragrance description from the collection reads almost like poetry mixed with flirtation, blending sweetness, nostalgia, sensuality, and double meanings into something surprisingly emotional.

Honestly, the fact that the same artist has worked on papal vestments and sexy perfume bottles somehow makes him even more iconic.

Faith, Identity, and Living Authentically

At its heart, Sorcinelli’s story is not really about contradiction. It is about wholeness.

Too often, queer people are told they need to compartmentalize themselves. Be spiritual, but not too expressive. Be queer, but leave religion behind. Be artistic, but tone it down.

Sorcinelli ignores all of that.

His life feels like proof that identity does not need to be simplified to be meaningful. Sacredness and sensuality can coexist. Faith and queerness are not mutually exclusive. Beauty can live everywhere from cathedral halls to perfume counters.

And honestly, the world could use more stories like that.