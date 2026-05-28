Far-Right Australian MP Jason Virgo Reveals He’s Gay 

Politics rarely delivers a twist this stacked. Jason Virgo, a newly elected far-right lawmaker, has confirmed he’s gay, revealed he has an immigrant boyfriend of more than a decade, and did it all while representing a party famous for being tough on immigration. Somewhere, irony is filing for overtime pay.

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Jason Virgo, who just won the rural South Australian seat of MacKillop for One Nation — Australia’s answer to right-wing populism with a side of culture wars — used his first speech in parliament to clear up rumors that followed him throughout the campaign.

And instead of a quick denial or awkward dodge, he dropped enough unexpected details to make half the internet pause mid-scroll.

“The reality is I have been openly gay throughout my entire adult life,” he said.

For many LGBTQ+ people watching from the sidelines, the speech landed in that very specific category of well, that was not on my bingo card.

Gay rumors, campaign gossip, and one very persistent electorate

Virgo said speculation about his sexuality followed him on the campaign trail, including one phone call from a “lovely woman” warning him that locals were telling voters he was gay.

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“I guess I’ll never know if it was intended maliciously, but that was the impression I got from that conversation.”

Explaining why he didn’t bring up his sexuality during the election, Virgo said:

“I do not wave the flag in the air as I walk down the street,” Virgo continued. “I prefer people to find out these things naturally. There are times when those of us who are gay feel we have to hide it for our own safety or just sometimes to avoid social awkwardness. But I would rather my community hear it directly from me than from a potential political opponent or whispers. “If someone does seek to weaponize who I am, that says more about them than it does about me.”

Notably, his campaign materials reportedly focused heavily on his personal story and politics — while leaving out one fairly major detail: the long-term partner.

Jason Virgo’s boyfriend reveal changed the whole vibe

Then came the moment that shifted the speech from political housekeeping into full wait, what? Virgo became emotional while speaking about his boyfriend of 11 years.

“We have built a life together,” said Virgo. “I think about where we started out, about how much we’ve grown together, and how much we’ve achieved in the 11 years of being together. Thank you for standing by through every high and low. Your faith and support when things felt overwhelming. And helping me keep going. You are the love of my life by my side.”

Then came another detail that made people do a double take. His partner, Virgo explained, was “born in Indonesia, a Muslim, and is now a proud Australian.”

For observers familiar with One Nation’s long history of anti-immigration rhetoric and criticism of multiculturalism, the reveal hit with the energy of discovering the final boss has been carrying a plot twist the entire time.

“I love migrants” — followed by the complicated bit

Virgo also spoke about immigration, a topic that sits right at the center of his party’s identity.

“Our closest friendship circle was made largely of immigrants from China, India, and the Philippines,” Virgo said. “I am deeply thankful for their support.” “I love migrants. The overwhelming majority are simply searching for a better life. But two things can be true at once. And I do believe migration levels in recent years have been too high.”

He argued that Australians should have access to “housing and opportunity first,” while saying migrants should embrace Australian values and culture. And that’s where the speech leaves people: somewhere between heartfelt coming out story, political contradiction, and a reminder that human beings remain deeply committed to refusing neat little boxes.

Either way, few first speeches arrive with this much emotional whiplash — or leave both conservative voters and gay group chats equally busy afterward.