Postman Fired for Kicking Over Rainbow Gnome

A postman in east Belfast delivered more than just your mail on December 6—he delivered a punch to your sense of security. Caught on Ring Doorbell footage, he deliberately knocked over a rainbow-coloured garden gnome and a planter displaying a Pride flag. The kicker (pun intended): he did it all while checking to make sure no one was watching.

The incident, which took place around 3:35 PM, was discovered the following day by the shocked homeowners, who were left feeling personally attacked by the postman’s actions. They spoke to Belfast Live, describing the event as more than just a random act of vandalism, but as a clear message of homophobia.

A Targeted Message?

“It wasn’t just a gnome and a planter. It felt like a targeted message, and that’s what has really shaken us,” said one of the occupants. “We were absolutely stunned when we checked the Ring footage. You never expect to see your own postman looking around to make sure the coast is clear and then deliberately kicking over your property.”

The homeowners were unequivocal about their interpretation of the postman’s actions. “There’s no doubt in our minds that this was a homophobic act. These items weren’t in his way. He sought them out and kicked them over on purpose.”

Postman Fired

Royal Mail acted swiftly following the release of the footage. They confirmed that the postman’s contract had been terminated “with immediate effect.” While the incident may seem like an isolated, minor act of petty vandalism to some, it is being treated seriously by authorities. Police have confirmed that they are investigating the matter as a hate crime.

Inspector Adams of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) appealed for witnesses, urging anyone who may have seen something or have footage to come forward. The inspector stressed the importance of any information that could help bring clarity to the incident, including CCTV footage.

“We would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have any information which could assist with our enquiries – including CCTV or other footage – to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 587 of 07/12/25. You can also submit a report or information online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

A Broader Message

Though this incident may seem like just one bad apple spoiling the bunch, it’s another reminder that homophobia continues to rear its ugly head in everyday life. What was once considered the realm of public spaces and online trolls is now creeping into private spaces, like your front yard or the seemingly innocuous act of receiving mail.

For many, this may seem like an isolated incident, but for others, it’s part of an ongoing battle for visibility, respect, and basic human decency. In a world where acts of hate are sadly still a part of reality, even something as simple as a rainbow gnome can become a symbol of resistance.

So, while the postman’s behavior may be inexcusable, his actions have inadvertently put the spotlight on the ongoing fight against homophobia. It’s up to us all to ensure that the gnome remains standing tall, not just in Belfast, but everywhere.

In the meantime, if you happen to be in the area and have footage or any additional information, don’t hesitate to reach out to PSNI or Crimestoppers. In cases like this, it truly takes a village to stamp out hate.