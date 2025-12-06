West Palm Beach Run Turns Terrifying as Driver Targets LGBTQ Group

What was supposed to be a calm, routine meetup for an LGBTQ running group in West Palm Beach turned into a night none of its members will forget. The Night Runners—a well-known local club that gathers twice weekly in Howard Park—were suddenly forced into a life-or-death scramble when a driver allegedly attempted to run them down with his SUV, not once but multiple times.

Police later arrested the suspect, but for the roughly 40 members who were there, the fear and confusion of those moments still linger.

A Chance Encounter That Turned Into Chaos

For Night Runners member Rudolph Galindo, the ordeal began with nothing more than a simple question. Galindo noticed a man standing alone in the park and approached him politely, wondering if he might be joining the group’s evening run. Instead of a friendly exchange, Galindo was met with irritation.

“He seemed aggravated that I was asking him if he was there for the running group. So, he said no. I just stepped away,” Galindo recalled.

Photo Credit: natalydanko via Canva.com

Nothing about the interaction suggested danger. No raised voice. No physical altercation. Just an annoyed stranger and an awkward moment—something that happens in public spaces every day.

Minutes later, everything changed.

“Pedal to the Metal” Toward the Group

According to Galindo, the man—later identified as 43-year-old Ihab Mustafa El Mahmoud—got into his vehicle and aimed it directly at him.

“He got into his car, pulled out, accelerating, pedal to the metal and coming right at me where I was standing,” Galindo said, still shaken. “This car is flying at you. I have never seen a car fly that fast right towards me in my entire life.”

In an instant, the casual pre-run meetup turned into a frantic sprint for safety. With dozens of runners in the area, many scattered instinctively, fleeing behind the park’s large trees.

“Everybody came behind this tree that’s right here and also this banyan tree right here to be in a safe spot,” Galindo explained, pointing out the natural barriers that may have prevented tragedy.

Not Just Once—But Three Times

Witnesses and club members say the SUV made multiple passes. After speeding through the parking lot, the driver exited, made a U-turn, and returned—twice—accelerating through the area where the group had gathered.

“We were behind a tree, but at this point, it seemed like he didn’t have any limits of what he was wanting to do or willing to do,” Galindo said.

Cell phone footage taken by members during the chaos shows the SUV hopping a curb, veering through the grass, and fleeing onto Okeechobee Boulevard, racing toward downtown.

Quick Arrest, Lingering Questions

West Palm Beach police located and arrested El Mahmoud shortly after the incident. He now faces multiple charges, including two counts of aggravated assault. Authorities confirmed that hate crime charges are possible, given that the targeted group is openly LGBTQ and the event took place during an organized queer gathering.

For Galindo, the attacker’s intent remains unclear, but the threat felt very real.

“It’s difficult to say. He certainly had the ability to do so, and I don’t think he would have been upset if he did hit somebody,” he said.

A Community Shaken But Still Standing

The Night Runners group is known for being an affirming, inclusive space—one where LGBTQ residents can prioritize their health, find camaraderie, and feel visible in a city that’s historically had welcoming pockets and challenging moments. The idea that their weekly run could become a target of violence rattled the entire community.

Yet even through the shock, members have emphasized resilience. Many expressed gratitude for one another, for quick instincts, and for the trees—literal and symbolic—that shielded them.

The club continues to focus on safety and community solidarity. As one member shared privately, incidents like this remind LGBTQ people why their spaces matter—and why visibility, unity, and collective joy remain acts of courage.

Moving Forward

While authorities continue their investigation and determine whether hate crime charges will be added, the Night Runners plan to keep gathering, keep running, and keep showing up for one another.

Acts meant to intimidate LGBTQ people have long histories—but so do acts of LGBTQ perseverance.

In West Palm Beach, on that frightening evening, the Night Runners showed just how quickly a community can respond, protect itself, and refuse to be erased.

REFERENCE: ABC WPBF News