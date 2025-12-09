Florida Hate Crime Escalates to Murder Over Neighbor Dispute

Hate-fueled violence over a discarded couch? That’s the absurd reality in this Florida case. Let’s be real, we’ve all had our fair share of annoying neighbors. But when a dispute over some old furniture turns into an act of violence, you’ve got to wonder—what in the Florida man is going on? Enter Tyler Getchell, 33, who’s been charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting his neighbor, Kyle McFarlane, during a heated argument over what Getchell thought was trespassing. Turns out, though, McFarlane wasn’t even on Getchell’s land when the drama unfolded. Surprise, surprise!

On November 22, McFarlane was minding his own business, collecting some old furniture off the side of the road to burn in a bonfire. (No judgment here—who doesn’t love a good bonfire?) But Getchell, who was apparently having a bad day, came charging out with his girlfriend and yelled at McFarlane to leave. According to video footage, McFarlane was on a property easement—basically public land—not trespassing at all. But that didn’t stop Getchell from firing off a shot. Seriously? Over some old couches?

Belt-Wielding Girlfriend and a Bullet to the Back

What’s even crazier is the moments leading up to the shooting. Getchell’s girlfriend apparently made her way toward McFarlane while holding a belt (we’re guessing it wasn’t for a friendly “who’s your daddy” chat). Then, in a scene that feels more like a bad reality TV show than reality itself, Getchell fired a single bullet, hitting McFarlane in the back. The result? McFarlane’s now partially paralyzed, with a bullet lodged near his L4 vertebra. Yeah, the situation went from 0 to 100 in about five seconds. And now, McFarlane’s facing months of recovery and a serious medical journey.

This isn’t the first time McFarlane’s had trouble with Getchell and his girlfriend. Oh no, this has been brewing for months. Friends of McFarlane claim that Getchell and his girlfriend had been harassing him with escalating tactics—including smearing feces on McFarlane’s house and posting anti-LGBTQ signs on their property. One of the signs, filmed by First Coast News, featured a truly vile message: “Fuck you tr*nny f**.” Charming, right? It’s clear this wasn’t just a neighborly spat—it was a hate-fueled vendetta.

LGBTQ+ Advocates Demand Hate Crime Charges

As if things weren’t messed up enough, local LGBTQ+ advocate Echo Nova is calling out the obvious: this was a hate crime. “This is quite a blatant hate crime itself,” Nova told First Coast News. “There’s no reason to be hateful toward people, no matter their sexuality, their gender, their religious denomination, their nationality, their economic standing.” Preach, Echo. If there’s ever a time to stand up against hate, it’s now.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has yet to say whether they’ll pursue hate-crime charges, but the LGBTQ+ community and McFarlane’s friends are watching closely. Getchell’s fate hangs in the balance as the investigation continues, but the bigger question remains: will justice be served?

A Long Road Ahead for McFarlane

Now, McFarlane’s life has been turned upside down. The bullet lodged near his spine is inoperable, which means it could be a long road to recovery for him. He’s been left with partial paralysis and difficulties with his bladder and bowel functions. But McFarlane’s got an army behind him—his friends have started a GoFundMe to help cover his medical bills, and it’s already raised more than $7,800. With the road to recovery looking long and arduous, every bit of support counts.

Can We Talk About the Bigger Issue?

This case highlights a problem that seems to keep happening over and over: hate crimes targeting LGBTQ+ individuals. This isn’t just a one-off incident. There’s an undeniable need for tougher protections for the LGBTQ+ community, especially as incidents of hate and violence continue to escalate. In a world where people are still targeted for their identity, it’s time for laws to catch up and start protecting those who need it most.

McFarlane’s Fight for Justice

McFarlane’s journey to recovery isn’t just about physical healing; it’s also about fighting for justice. His supporters are pushing for hate-crime enhancements to Getchell’s charges, and rightly so. This wasn’t just a shooting—it was a violent, hate-filled attack that deserves to be treated as such. McFarlane might be fighting for his health, but the community is fighting to make sure this kind of hate doesn’t go unchecked.

As the investigation unfolds, we’ll be watching closely, hoping that justice will prevail. And in the meantime, McFarlane has one thing that’s clear: the support of his friends, his community, and allies who will continue to fight for him, both in the courts and beyond.

What’s Next?

Getchell’s court date is set for December 16, and all eyes are on Jacksonville as this case continues to unfold. Will it be just another story of senseless violence, or will this be a turning point in the fight for justice and equality? One thing’s for sure—McFarlane’s battle is far from over, but with the support of a community behind him, he’s not fighting alone.

