Pretty Boys of Hollywood: Did Your Faves Make It to the List?

Pretty boys don’t expire — they evolve. Some arrive fully formed, others grow into their beauty, but the ones who truly last are the ones who make the LGBTQ+ community feel seen, safe, and slightly unwell in the best way possible. From long-time heartthrobs to modern-day obsessions, these are Hollywood’s most iconic pretty boys, ranked loosely by age and experience, with the moments and roles that made us fall.

Matt Bomer

Notable work: White Collar, The Normal Heart, Fellow Travelers

Matt Bomer is the blueprint. Classic movie-star looks, effortless charm, and a career that has only become richer with time. As an openly gay actor, his impact goes far beyond being handsome — he’s brought depth, dignity, and emotional truth to queer stories that mattered. Fellow Travelers reminded everyone that Bomer doesn’t just look good on screen — he breaks your heart beautifully.

Jonathan Bailey

Notable work: Bridgerton, Fellow Travelers, Company

Jonathan Bailey’s appeal is built on warmth and confidence. He radiates sincerity, whether he’s commanding the stage or stealing scenes on screen. Openly gay and wildly talented, Bailey has become a favorite not just for his looks, but for the joy and openness he brings to his roles. He’s charming without trying — and that’s always dangerous.

Nicholas Galitzine

Notable work: Red, White & Royal Blue, Purple Hearts, Masters of the Universe

Nicholas Galitzine’s rise has been a journey — from soft romantic leads to full-on leading man status. His performance in Red, White & Royal Blue made him a certified LGBTQ+ favorite, and his dedication to physically transforming for Masters of the Universe only added fuel to the obsession. He balances vulnerability with confidence in a way that feels genuine, not manufactured.

Jacob Elordi

Notable work: Euphoria, Saltburn, Priscilla

Jacob Elordi is impossible to overlook. Towering, brooding, and strangely delicate, he has transformed from teen heartthrob into a serious actor with unpredictable choices. His roles often flirt with danger and discomfort, which only makes his appeal more complicated — and more talked about. Love him or debate him, he’s firmly part of the conversation.

Paul Mescal

Notable work: Normal People, Aftersun, All of Us Strangers

Paul Mescal’s beauty is quiet but devastating. He plays men who feel real — flawed, tender, and emotionally open — and that honesty has made him irresistible to LGBTQ+ audiences. His performances don’t demand attention; they earn it. Few actors can make vulnerability feel this powerful.

Timothée Chalamet

Notable work: Call Me by Your Name, Dune, Bones and All

Timothée Chalamet reshaped what a modern pretty boy could look like. Unafraid of fluid fashion, emotional expression, or softness, he became an icon for a generation that rejects rigid masculinity. From arthouse romance to sci-fi epics, Chalamet carries a kind of beauty that feels both fragile and bold.

Kit Connor

Notable work: Heartstopper

Kit Connor’s appeal lies in sincerity. His portrayal of Nick Nelson in Heartstopper turned him into a symbol of queer tenderness and emotional safety. He represents a version of masculinity rooted in kindness, growth, and honesty — and for many LGBTQ+ viewers, that made all the difference.

Why Pretty Boys Matter to LGBTQ+ Audiences

Pretty boys have always existed, but today’s favorites do more than look good. They challenge traditional masculinity, embrace emotional expression, and make room for queer stories and queer fans. They remind us that softness is powerful, vulnerability is attractive, and representation — in all its forms — matters.

And yes, they also happen to be very, very nice to look at.