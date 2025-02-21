Jacob Elordi has given us plenty of thirst-worthy moments over the years (Euphoria, Priscilla, and can anyone forget Saltburn?), but one particular scene from his 2024 drama film Oh, Canada is making the rounds again—and, honestly, who can blame us?

In the film, which stars Elordi alongside acting legend Richard Gere, he plays a young version of Gere’s character, Leonard “Leo” Fife, a celebrated Canadian filmmaker with a very complicated past. While the film itself is a deep dive into morality, regret, and personal reinvention, let’s be real—the scene everyone is talking about is that draft-dodging moment.

In an attempt to evade enlistment, young Leo (Elordi) shows up for his physical exam and strips to nothing but a jockstrap emblazoned with peace and love symbols. Now, imagine seeing that on a massive movie screen. A work of art. A masterpiece. A true cinematic experience.

And if you’re wondering who we have to thank for this ahem costume choice, look no further than the film’s director, Paul Schrader. He told Variety,

“I embellished [his jockstrap] myself with a magic marker. I think the wardrobe people were a little afraid to do too much, so I took that burden off their shoulders.”

Sir, from the bottom of our hearts—thank you.

Of course, it’s hardly surprising that Elordi—who stands at a glorious 6’5”—is huge in every possible way. Physics simply wouldn’t allow for anything less.

Jacob elordi in the Oh, Canada bts, he looks so handsome 😭 pic.twitter.com/Ni1YgTXCsl — 💜 (@purpleskr20) January 22, 2025

And if you’ve been waiting for Elordi to fully embrace his queer leading man era, On Swift Horses is his next big role. Starring alongside Diego Calva (Babylon). Lucky for us, the film is galloping into select North American theaters on April 25.

Have you seen Elordi and Calva’s hot make-out scene making its rounds online? If you haven’t, mark your calendars and get ready for the film—this one’s going to be hot.

jacob elordi being 6’5 and a bottom ……… is the type of greed they talked about in the bible https://t.co/lF6Xdk8gE5 — kenny (@houseofdarklina) February 13, 2025

Source: Variety