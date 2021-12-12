Principal Photography on ‘Spoiler Alert’ Film Wraps

Not long after Michael Ausiello’s memoir, Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies was released, Jim Parsons, best known for his role as Sheldon Cooper in the hit CBS comedy, The Big Bang Theory, and Parson’s husband, Todd Spiewak optioned the film rights for the book. Spoiler Alert tells the story of Michael Ausiello and his husband, Kit Cowan, from their first meeting and courtship to Kit’s death from a rare form of neuroendocrine cancer.

When interviewed by Instinct Magazine, Ausiello expressed his feelings about the story of him and his late husband being made into a film:

I don’t have specific actors in mind. Yes, I am excited, and yes, I am nervous. Probably more excited than nervous just because I have such respect for Jim and his husband Todd and the company they created and the work they are doing. I just feel like they are fantastic partners for this kind of story. And I am hopeful and optimistic that we can do this story justice and do right by Kit.

In September, casting for the film adaptation of Spoiler Alert was announced and it came as no surprise that Parsons would play Ausiello. Ben Aldridge (Fleabag) was cast as Cowan, and the biggest surprise came in the casting of Academy Award-winning actress Sally Fields in the role of Kit’s mother, Marilyn.

Ausiello, serving as writer and executive producer of the Spoiler Alert film, captured many moments of the production of the movie and posted them to his Instagram account. From the beginning on October 28th

to a heartfelt hug between Ausiello, Parsons, and Aldridge after wrapping on the last day.

Another noteworthy moment Ausiello documented on the set of Spoiler Alert was him in a selfie “playing it cool” after watching Sally Fields film a scene.

More photos from the filming of Spoiler Alert are curated in an unofficial Instagram account for the film.

Source: Michael Ausiello Official Instagram Account