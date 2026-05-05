The Pussycat Dolls Pull the Plug on U.S. Shows—With A Major Exception

The Dolls are back—but not exactly how fans expected.

PCD had big plans for their PCD Forever Tour, a glittery comeback moment that promised 33 dates across the U.S., Canada, and Europe. It was shaping up to be a full-blown nostalgia revival, complete with iconic choreography, throwback hits, and a new era of Doll domination.

But in a surprising twist, the group has officially canceled nearly all of their North American tour dates, citing low ticket sales.

The Announcement That Broke Fans’ Hearts

Taking to Instagram, core members Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, and Kimberly Wyatt shared the difficult decision in a heartfelt message.

“After taking an honest look at the North American run, we’ve made the difficult and heartbreaking decision to cancel all but one of the North America dates.”

Ouch. Not the update fans were hoping for—but at least it came with a silver lining.

One Show Still Standing—and It’s a Big One

Before you spiral, one U.S. performance is still happening—and honestly, it might be the most meaningful one of all.

The Dolls are set to take the stage at WeHo Pride in Los Angeles on June 6, 2026, during the WeHo Pride celebrations. And if there’s any place that feels right for a Pussycat Dolls performance, it’s a Pride crowd.

In their statement, the group made it clear just how important this moment is to them, highlighting the LGBTQ+ community’s long-standing support throughout their career. Expect high energy, major nostalgia, and a whole lot of love.

RELATED: Bye Felicia, Hello Political Shade: Why One Doll Didn’t Make the Comeback

Europe Is Still Fully Booked and Busy

While North America may be on pause, Europe is very much on. The group confirmed that their UK and European dates are moving forward as planned—and the response has been strong, with several shows already sold out.

Cities like Birmingham, Nottingham, Leeds, Liverpool, Dublin, Glasgow, Newcastle, and Manchester are all on the list, with the tour wrapping up in style at London’s iconic The O2 Arena on October 13.

Translation: the Dolls are still bringing the heat—just across the pond.

A Comeback Years in the Making

Let’s not forget—this isn’t the Dolls’ first attempt at a return. Fans will remember the 2020 reunion that was ultimately derailed by the pandemic. The PCD Forever Tour was supposed to be the long-awaited do-over, a chance to finally give audiences the comeback they deserved.

And while the North American cancellation is definitely a setback, it doesn’t erase the excitement surrounding their return.

Especially when you factor in new music.

@pussycatdolls See you on the dancefloor at the PCD FOREVER TOUR 🪩 ♬ Club Song – The Pussycat Dolls

New Era, Same Iconic Energy

The group recently dropped their latest single, Club Song, on March 12—and yes, it’s giving exactly what it needs to give. High-energy, dancefloor-ready, and dripping in that signature Dolls attitude, the track signals that this isn’t just a nostalgia act—they’re here to evolve.

Of course, nothing will ever quite replace the cultural chokehold of hits like Don’t Cha, Buttons, and I Hate This Part. But if Club Song is any indication, the Dolls still know how to deliver a moment.

A Setback, Not a Goodbye

Tour cancellations are never a good look, but they’re not the end of the story either. If anything, this moment feels like a reset. A chance for the Dolls to regroup, refocus, and come back stronger (and maybe with even more glitter).

Because if there’s one thing we know about the Pussycat Dolls, it’s this:

They don’t stay down—they strut back.