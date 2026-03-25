Pussycat Dolls Reunion: Did Jessica Sutta Get Kicked Out Over MAGA?

About that Pussycat Dolls Reunion.. It’s a tale as old as time: a reunion tour, a couple of missing faces, and—drumroll, please—political drama. This time, the spotlight’s on Jessica Sutta, the former Pussycat Dolls member who’s found herself a little too political for her pop group’s taste. And, spoiler alert: it’s the MAGA drama that got her kicked to the curb.

RELATED: Pussycat Dolls Reunion: Messier Than Your Last Hookup!

MAGA and the Pussycat Dolls: Not a Match

In an interview on The Maverick Approach podcast, Sutta didn’t hold back. “Yeah, I am MAGA. I triple down on it because I’m sick of people telling me who I should be,” she said. In her world, supporting Bobby Kennedy Jr. and the Republican Party is the hill she’s willing to die on. Sorry, PCD fans, but it seems the Don’t Cha star’s political views didn’t exactly jive with the rest of the group.

Left Out of the Loop?

As if the Club Song launch wasn’t enough of a headache, the band—now reformed as a trio with Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, and Kimberly Wyatt—decided to leave Sutta out of the 2026 reunion. But it wasn’t just Jessica who was left in the dark. Carmit Bachar also expressed her surprise, revealing on Instagram that she was unaware of the reunion plans until they were made public. “I was not contacted regarding the group’s decision to move forward, and I learned of these plans at the same time as the public,” Bachar shared in a post.

Jessica, however, did post on Instagram, noting that she didn’t have much time to prepare for the online reactions after the announcement. And to add some sass, she wrote: “And if we are really being honest, you can’t trip on what’s behind you.” Subtle shade, Jessica—very subtle.

It turns out we may have been wrong all along. For years, the awkward glances and tense moments on stage were written off as diva drama or a few too many high heels clicking a little too hard. But now, we know better. It seems Jessica Sutta’s political leanings might be the real reason she wasn’t invited to the Pussycat Dolls’ 2026 reunion. Who knew the shade wasn’t just for the spotlight?

A MAGA Moment: “I Was a Liability”

But why, exactly, was she left out? According to Sutta, it’s all about her politics. Cue the dramatic music. “I aligned with Bobby Kennedy, which is aligned with MAGA,” she explained. In short, her political beliefs made her more of a liability to the group than an asset. Guess you could say she was too much of a firecracker for the Pussycat Dolls’ polished brand.

Interestingly, Sutta didn’t always wear her political colors on her sleeve. But a health issue she linked to the COVID-19 vaccine and her growing support for Kennedy pushed her to become more vocal. And while she’s been getting heat for her political stance, she’s standing firm. “People are screaming at me, ‘You’re MAGA, You’re MAGA,’” she said. “Yeah, I am MAGA. I triple down on it.”

A little contentious? Sure. But hey, at least she’s staying true to herself.

“Good Luck, Ladies”

So, now we’re left with a Pussycat Dolls reunion that’s, well, missing a few familiar faces. Nicole, Ashley, and Kimberly are still doing their thing, but Jessica’s not shedding any tears over it. In fact, she wrapped up her Instagram post with a mic drop: “Good luck, ladies.”

In the end, it’s a “Bye Felicia” moment, but with a side of MAGA spice. You’ve got to admire the commitment, if nothing else.

SUGGESTED: 9 Best LiveJasmin Alternatives: Top Sites Like LiveJasmin for Gay Men