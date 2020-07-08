Queens in Quarantine Part III

This week we are sharing our QUEENS IN QUARANTINE series with the queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5. We have already caught up with Shea Couleé, India Ferrah, Jujubee and Mariah, Miz Cracker, Ongina.

Today we are featuring Alexis Mateo, Blair St. Clair, and Mayhem Miller who have all walked onto this season’s All Stars Werkroom and left a bigger impression on fans that elevates them from their original seasons.

But how are these queens and what have they been doing with their time during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Alexis Mateo

What’s the first thing you plan to do when it is safe to be back out in the world?

First thing I would love to do is travel to Puerto Rico and see my mother.

What’s your favorite go-to quarantine snack?

Popcorn! I never eat popcorn, but during quarantine I have been a fan and now I have so many flavors.

What are you bringing to All Stars 5 that fans haven’t seen from you?

This time I am more mature. I am bringing myself as I am. I am enjoying my body as it is and the place I am at my age. I haven’t been on Drag Race for a while so now they get to see Alexis Mateo 5.0.

Describe yourself in one hashtag.

#Bam! Duh!

Blair St. Clair

How are you keeping busy during quarantine?

Quarantine for me has been a different experience because i have never spent so much time at home and at home with my partner. I have created Hair by Blair, my own wig business and we treat items around the house as a game. For instance, we will write 7 days worth of dinner and put it in a jar, and pick one each day. Then we create a list of chores for home improvement and select one for each day as well.

*SOUND ON*

Me coming out of quarantine… pic.twitter.com/5r2VZ2na2R — Blair St. Clair (@BlairStClair) April 5, 2020

What’s your favorite go-to quarantine snack?

This may sound weird, but Peanut butter! I can sit in front of the TV with a jar of Peanut Butter and spoon and eat the whole thing.

What are you bringing to All Stars 5 that fans haven’t seen from you?

I am bringing my most authentic, genuine self to All Stars 5. On my season, I was very reserved and scared to open up and be 100% myself. Since then I have gained a lot of confidence and have worked on myself from the inside out. I am ready to show people the growth on the inside and the growth on the outside.

Anything you’d like to share with the Instinct readers?

Never stop dreaming, never stop believing, the world we live in right now may be scary, but change is coming. I am doing all I can with my platform to raise awareness and donate towards Black Lives Matter causes and spread as much Pride as possible as a proud, all inclusive queer person.

Mayhem Miller

How are you keeping busy during quarantine?

I am doing puzzles! I have been puzzling since March 11 since I have been stuck in the house. Re-organizing my garage and my drag closet. Trying to find little things around the house to keep myself busy. And making messes so that I have something to clean later!

What’s the first thing you plan to do when it is safe to be back out in the world?

Going straight to the airport and going to some different country!

Describe yourself in one hashtag

#Queenoftheparty

Anything you’d like to share with the Instinct readers?

Be safe, take care of one another, and know that you are beautiful and don’t let anyone tell you different.

Check out QUEENS IN QUARANTINE Part I and Part II with the other All Stars from RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5. Which queen do you think will snatch the crown and a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame?