Queer Eye’s Tan France Is Becoming A Daddy?

One of the Queer Eye’s fab five is going to become a daddy?!

Another celebrity gay man is on the journey to becoming a father. According to a recent Instagram post, fashion consultant, author, and reality tv star Tan France has announced the impending birth of his first child.

In the Instagram post, France posted a picture of himself shirtless. France is also seen holding his chest and stomach much like the topless pregnant women in many other Instagram baby announcements. Over his stomach, however, Tan France layered a photoshopped image of his baby’s ultrasound photo.

“So happy to finally share that WE’RE HAVING A BABY!!” he wrote. “No, I’m not pregnant, despite this VERY realistic pic.”

France, who’s married to freelance illustrator Rob France, then added, “With the greatest gift/help of the most wonderful surrogate, Rob and I are lucky enough to be on our way to being parents, this summer. Something we’ve wanted for soooo many years. Our hearts are so full right now. I cannot wait to hold this baby, and to show him so much love.”

Speaking of Rob France, the artist shared his own Instagram post to celebrate the impending baby’s arrival. France posted a beautiful illustration of the soon-to-be-born baby with a golden sun shining above them.

“We have a beautiful little angel on the way and I didn’t think it was humanly possible to feel like this,” Rob France wrote to caption the video.

The Frances are the latest update in a recent burst of gay celebrities having babies. Many of whom became fathers for the first time. This list includes Dustin Lance Black and Tom Daley, Andy Cohen, Anderson Cooper, Ryan Murphy, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and more.