Get ready to fire up your Apple TV+ subscriptions again because Murderbot will be coming back for season 2 — and it’s just as deadly and delightfully relatable as ever. The hit queer sci-fi series is officially returning for a second season, and Alexander Skarsgård will once again play the beloved character ‘Murderbot‘ that’s captured the hearts of LGBTQ+ and neurodivergent fans around the world.

Adapted from Martha Wells’ Hugo and Nebula Award-winning Murderbot Diaries, the series boldly centers on a character rarely seen in mainstream media: an asexual, agender, gender-nonconforming protagonist that uses “it/its” pronouns. That’s right — Murderbot isn’t just a sassy killing machine, it’s also a radical step forward for queer representation in science fiction.

Let’s talk about pronouns. According to Screenrant and straight from the books themselves, Murderbot prefers “it” because it’s agender — and frankly, human binary concepts of gender bore it. It’s not here for heteronormative constructs or societal expectations. As Murderbot hilariously explains in the episode All Systems Red,

“I don’t have any gender or sex-related parts (if a construct has those you’re a sexbot in a brothel, not a murderbot).” And in case that wasn’t clear enough, it later adds in Artificial Condition, “SecUnits also have less than null interest in human or any other kind of sex, trust me on that.”

Basically, Murderbot is the antisocial, over-it, queer-coded icon we never knew we needed.

The first season wowed audiences not just with action and intrigue but also with its themes of autonomy, identity, and emotional growth — all through the lens of a rogue security unit that would really rather be watching its shows than saving humans from danger. The premiere season kicked off with a bang (literally) as Murderbot hacked its governor module, giving it the freedom to make its own decisions, even if that means dragging its metal feet the entire way. Meanwhile, it’s haunted by violent flashbacks from a previous massacre it may or may not have committed — a mystery it spends Season 1 trying to untangle.

So, what’s next? Season 2 is expected to bring in a whole new cast of characters, possibly drawing from the second, third, and fourth novellas in the book series. Co-creator Paul Weitz teased that they’re in close communication with author Martha Wells and that they’re playing with the timeline a bit, saying, “We might end up shuffling the deck a little bit… but we don’t know yet.” Translation: expect chaos (the fun kind).

Whether you’re here for the action, the dry humor, or just to see more of Skarsgård’s voice work in a jumpsuit, one thing’s for sure — Murderbot isn’t your typical sci-fi show. It’s queer, quirky, quietly emotional, and wonderfully subversive.

Season 2 is officially in the works, and we can’t wait to see what our favorite socially anxious, asexual robot has in store for us next. Grab your popcorn (and maybe your therapist), because Murderbot is far from done.

