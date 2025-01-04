Alexander Skarsgård’s Legs Absolutely Sexy on Stage

Oh the 2010s were a time to be alive, not that it was that long ago, but you get my point. Back in 2016. Lee, Legend of Tarzan, and Big Little Lies star and Emmy Award-winning actor Alexander Skarsgård was inspired by Zac Efron taking off his shirt at the 2015 MTV Movie Awards and decided that he too wanted to be sexy on stage–but with a twist.

Alexander surprised the audience with a cheeky look when he walked on stage at the 2016 MTV Movie Awards wearing a completely dashing three-piece suit…except the trousers were replaced by a nice pair of tighty whities. To complete the look, Alexander wore a sexy pair of leather leg garters, black socks, and a walk of confidence that could win its own award. He truly is a magnificently talented man.

What’s even more fantastic about this on-stage moment was that Samuel L. Jackson, his Legend of Tarzan co-star, was there to witness it all, and in close proximity, to Mr. Skarsgård since they were presenting an award together.

In an interview with IMDB, Alexander revealed why he decided to go with that very special look:

“The year before Zac Efron had taken his shirt off on stage, and he is so sexy.I decided to also show a little bit of skin. I couldn’t take my shirt off because Zac had already done that, so I thought ‘Well, then I’ll take my pants off, because it’s equally sexy.”

According to Nerdbot, the talented Alexander Skarsgård is set to star in the upcoming Apple TV+ series Murderbot, based on Martha Wells’ beloved The Murderbot Diaries. This production, from Paramount Television Studios, is a collaborative effort involving the Weitz brothers, who will write, direct, and produce under their Depth of Field banner alongside Andrew Miano. David S. Goyer takes the helm as both showrunner and executive producer, with Skarsgård and Keith Levine also contributing as executive producers, and Wells as a consulting producer.

You can relive the entire moment here: