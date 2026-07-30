Rainbow Table Sends Anti-Pride Councillor Into Public Meltdown

Imagine losing a battle of emotions… to a picnic table. That’s the bizarre internet spectacle unfolding after Restore Britain councillor Owain Clatworthy complained that a rainbow-painted picnic table outside a Marks & Spencer at the McArthur Glen outlet in Bridgend, South Wales, represented “mandatory ideology.”

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Instead of igniting a culture-war victory lap, his Facebook post turned into a comedy festival, attracting tens of thousands of comments mocking the complaint and turning the latest supposed threat to society into… a place to eat lunch.

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One rainbow table. Endless drama.

On Facebook, Clatworthy shared a photo of the brightly painted picnic table and wrote:

“You can’t even sit down for a coffee at McArthur Glen for five minutes without being reminded of the latest mandatory ideology.” “This isn’t about kindness or inclusion. It’s about making one political view impossible to escape in every public space.” “Ordinary people are tired of it. They just want to live their lives without every surface being turned into a billboard.”

It’s certainly one way to describe a picnic table. Most people would have gone with “somewhere to eat chips.”

The internet checked… and the table still wasn’t dangerous

The Facebook post didn’t spark the wave of agreement Clatworthy may have expected. Instead, tens of thousands of commenters collectively asked the obvious question: How does a picnic table trigger you?

Many accused him of homophobia, while others reminded him that LGBTQ+ people aren’t a political campaign—they’re just people trying to exist without becoming the subject of someone else’s Facebook monologue.

One of the recurring jokes was simple: a table won’t make you gay. If rainbow furniture possessed magical conversion powers, every garden centre in Britain would have accidentally become the country’s biggest Pride event.

Plot twist… it’s not even the classic Pride rainbow

Here’s the part that made the story even funnier. The picnic table also didn’t match the classic six-color Pride flag. Instead, it featured red, orange, yellow, green, blue and pink.

In other words, the furniture wasn’t even trying that hard. The rainbow was simply existing. The outrage did all the heavy lifting.

The rainbow survived just fine

Clatworthy, who became Bridgend’s youngest-ever county councillor at just 20 before leaving Reform UK for Restore Britain, is no stranger to controversy. He has previously faced criticism over comments that “Islam is not compatible with Western civilisation,” which prompted accusations of racism.

His latest controversy, however, is destined for a very different category of internet history: the time a rainbow-painted picnic table absolutely refused to mind its own business by… existing.

For many LGBTQ+ people, the whole saga feels almost poetic. A rainbow table quietly sat there, asking nothing of anyone except perhaps not to spill their coffee.

The only person who couldn’t sit comfortably turned out to be the one complaining about the seat.