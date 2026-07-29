Benito Skinner’s Blonde Era Is Here and We’re Seated

Benito Skinner is blonde now, and suddenly we’re questioning whether brunettes really do have more fun.

Known to many as Benny Drama, the comedian, actor, writer, and internet heartthrob has debuted a lighter look that has fans collectively wondering if we’re supposed to survive this particular era of Benito Skinner. The answer, unfortunately, appears to be no.

And just in case one Benito wasn’t already enough to handle, he’s also giving us a podcast, a completed second season of Overcompensating, and enough shirtless content to keep our timelines thriving.

We’re being fed.

More Than Your Favorite Funny Boy

If you’ve fallen down the Overcompensating rabbit hole or spent an embarrassing amount of time watching Benny Drama videos, you might be surprised to learn that Skinner has been podcasting for years.

Since 2023, he’s co-hosted Ride alongside comedian and best friend Mary Beth Barone. The weekly pop culture comedy podcast has become a fan favorite thanks to its delightfully niche obsessions, absurd conversations, and the things they proudly “ride” for. The podcast is now in its fourth season.

Recently, Barone revealed on the Talk Easy podcast that she and Skinner attempted to leave their contract with Dear Media following disagreements over some of CEO Michael Bosstick’s political views but were ultimately unable to do so.

“It’s definitely one of those things that feels confusing, I think, for our listeners ’cause we’re so politically vocal on the podcast, progressive,” Barone explained, noting that progressive politics are frequently discussed on the show.

RELATED: Benito Skinner Teases Overcompensating Season 2 With Shirtless Set Pic

The Blonde Era Continues

While Benito is busy serving blonde bombshell energy, fans are also anxiously awaiting season two of Overcompensating.

Prime Video has yet to announce an official premiere date, but production has already wrapped. Filming began on March 30 and concluded on June 23, making a late 2026 release seem possible if production timing holds.

Benito Skinner is bringing the drama at Teen Vogue Fest. (🎥: Instagram/JPASC24) pic.twitter.com/ChNBDnQ0yn — E! News (@enews) July 25, 2026

The upcoming season picks up after Benny was accidentally outed to his family and promises plenty of exciting additions. Tom Francis, AnnaSophia Robb, and Aisha Dee are all set to guest star, while Holmes has been promoted to series regular status as Hailee.

Perhaps most exciting of all, Skinner has revealed he’ll be playing two characters this season.

That’s right. Two Benitos.

We’re listening.

Surviving on Crumbs

Until Prime Video decides to bless us with a release date, fans will simply have to survive on blonde Benito sightings, shirtless crumbs on social media, and endless rewatches of season one.

And who knows? Maybe playing two characters is exactly why he decided to go blonde.

We’ll allow it.

The only question left is this: do you prefer Benito Skinner as a blonde or a brunette? Frankly, we’re struggling to choose.