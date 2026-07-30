The Odyssey’s Mystery Naked Man’s Butt Is Finally Solved

Christopher Nolan gave us gods, monsters, impossible quests, and enough mythology to make your high school English teacher weep with joy. But The Odyssey accidentally delivered something else entirely: one of the most thirst-inducing movie mysteries of the year.

RELATED: Robbie G.K. Proves His Rock-Hard Abs Deserve Their Own Account

Forget the Cyclops. Forget the sirens. Forget the fate of Ithaca. The question echoing across cinemas and social media has been far more important:

Who was that ridiculously caked-up deer?

For a film that’s surprisingly light on the kind of homoerotic tension ancient Greece practically patented, Nolan somehow managed to send gay audiences into cardiac arrest with one gloriously brief shot of a nude man lying face-down in the grass. Sometimes history really does repeat itself.

RELATED: Benito Skinner Casually Drops a Nearly Naked Mirror Selfie

One magical transformation. One legendary peach.

Minor spoilers for a story that’s been around for nearly 3,000 years. When Odysseus (Matt Damon) arrives on Circe’s enchanted island, the sorceress (Samantha Morton) begins transforming his crew into pigs while he heads into the woods hunting for dinner. After shooting a deer with his bow, he walks over to inspect his catch.

Except… it’s no deer. It’s a human man. Face-down. Completely naked. And blessed with the sort of backside that deserves its own billing in the credits.

The scene is meant to make audiences realize something deeply sinister is happening on the island. Instead, thousands collectively forgot the plot because the bakery was apparently open. Circe wasn’t the only one casting spells.

The search became an Olympic event

The mysterious deer-man disappears almost as quickly as he arrives. No dialogue. No face. No name. Just one unforgettable exit strategy. Naturally, the internet refused to let it go.

Fans combed through the credits. IMDb came up empty. Reddit detectives launched full-scale investigations worthy of CSI: Olympus. Every new theory only made the mystery funnier.

One particularly entertaining rumor even suggested the famous backside belonged to Heated Rivalry actor Connor Storrie secretly popping up as Ilya Rozanov. Was it believable? Not especially. Did people want it to be true? Absolutely.

Meet the man behind The Odyssey‘s most talked-about cheeks

Thankfully, the mystery has officially been solved. The owner of cinema’s most discussed derrière is Michal “Michaś” Rachowiecki, a U.K.-based actor and stuntman who has unexpectedly become one of The Odyssey‘s breakout stars—without showing his face.

Rachowiecki confirmed the news himself on Instagram, writing:

“Absolute privilege to have been a small part of The Odyssey”—um, we don’t know about “small!”—”Enjoy seeing my butt on the big screen 👀”

King behavior. His behind-the-scenes post is practically a gift to curious fans. First comes a cheerful selfie alongside the deer doubles used during filming. Next is perhaps the greatest trailer sign in blockbuster history, proudly labeled:

“NAKED MAN.”

Finally, Rachowiecki reveals the impressive prosthetic arrow wound created by the film’s makeup department. Ironically, audiences barely noticed the detailed effects because their attention was… occupied elsewhere.

Christopher Nolan is famous for obsessing over every tiny detail in his films. Mission accomplished. Although we would very much like to shake the hand of whoever handled casting for “enchanted naked deer.” That person clearly understood the assignment.

An overnight sensation… a week later

Interestingly, Rachowiecki posted the photos during The Odyssey‘s opening weekend, but the internet only recently connected the dots.

Now the comments are filling with grateful moviegoers relieved that the mystery has finally been put to rest—and delighted to have a name to accompany the cheeks that launched a thousand group chats.

Not every actor lands a breakout role with a dramatic monologue. Some do it lying face-down for approximately three seconds. Frankly? That’s efficiency.

As for us, we’re suddenly feeling an overwhelming urge to revisit The Odyssey in IMAX. Turns out The Odyssey isn’t just an epic adventure—it’s also home to the most unexpectedly famous backside of the summer.