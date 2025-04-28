Red Hot 100 is Back and The Gingers are Going on a Roadtrip

Ready or not, 2026 is creeping closer—but don’t worry, the Red Hot 100 is here to make sure we head into the new year properly blessed.

Yes, the world’s favorite ginger celebration is back and hotter than ever, and honestly, we’re not sure whether to fan ourselves or pre-order 12 copies immediately.

The new edition, Red Hot Roadtrip 2026, comes courtesy of the mastermind himself, Thomas Knights. If you’re new here (welcome, lucky you), Knights launched Red Hot back in 2013 as an exhibition and global movement aimed at flipping the script on ginger stereotypes. With his bold portraits and short films featuring fiery-haired hunks, Knights toured the world—from New York to London to Sydney—and made sure redheads got their rightful spot on the pedestal of beauty. The project not only birthed the iconic Red Hot 100 art book, but also ignited a global conversation about representation, masculinity, and LGBTQ+ visibility. Honestly? Legends only.

And now, they’re taking us on the ultimate fantasy: a ginger-filled road trip. Red Hot Roadtrip 2026 promises a journey across breathtaking backdrops with an even more breathtaking lineup. Tight shirts, short shorts, smoldering stares—and yes, freckles you’ll want to count one by one—are all on the menu.

The Kickstarter campaign for next year’s edition is already flexing some serious muscle. With over 500 backers and a whopping $39,288 pledged (way above the $26,590 goal), it’s safe to say that the thirst is real and the hype is justified. People know a cultural event when they see one.

Whether you’re planning to hang the calendar in your kitchen, your bedroom, or just carry it around like a security blanket (no judgment), Red Hot 100 is bringing the energy, the confidence, and a whole lot of sexy into 2026.

So buckle up, buttercup. The gingers are rolling out, revving their engines, and ready to remind us all: being red hot is a way of life.