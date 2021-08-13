Relive the Bill Clinton-Monica Lewinsky Scandal

The political scandal that rocked the nation back in the 90s is about to be played out all over again.

American Crime Story continues to turn back time as the anthology series executive produced by Ryan Murphy revisits true events that shaped the American landscape. Following The People vs. O.J. Simpson and The Assassination of Gianni Versace, the third season will depict the real-life drama that occurred during the 1998 impeachment trial of President Bill Clinton.

FX’s award-winning, critically acclaimed series is back with an all-new installment. Impeachment: American Crime Story premieres 9/7, only on FX. #ACSImpeachment pic.twitter.com/1nbJcyUkKw — American Crime Story FX (@ACSFX) August 2, 2021

According to FX, the series will go inside the national scandal that made Monica Lewinsky, Linda Tripp, and Paula Jones key figures in the country’s first impeachment proceedings in over a century. Chronicled in Jeffrey Toobin’s bestselling book, A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President, the installment will be produced by Sarah Burgess with Lewinsky also serving as a producer.

Just like the first two installments, Impeachment: American Crime Story features an all-star ensemble. This time, it will be led by Beanie Feldstein as Lewinsky, Sarah Paulson as Tripp, Annaleigh Ashford as Jones, and Clive Owen as the 42nd president.

beanie feldstein and sarah pauslon are about to eat this up pic.twitter.com/KMWvpFfj6O — mich (@bigIttIeIies) August 12, 2021

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Feldstein praised Paulson, who won an Emmy for her portrayal of Marcia Clark on the first season of American Crime Story, which followed the O.J. Simpson murder trial.

“Sarah Paulson is my favorite actor of all time,” Feldstein said. “So to get to stand toe-to-toe with her as Monica Lewinsky and Linda Tripp is going to be a ride of a lifetime.”

Sarah Paulson & Beanie Feldstein are gonna be incredible in FX’s #ACSImpeachment — but you know what I’m REALLY excited for? Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones and Cobie Smulders as Ann Coulter pic.twitter.com/j78vKcVSTs — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) August 12, 2021

Other actors will include Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton, Anthony Green as Vice President Al Gore, Margo Martindale as Lucianne Goldberg, Cobie Smulders as Ann Coulter, and Billy Eichner as Matt Drudge.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, filming of Impeachment was pushed back to the fall of 2020. It was originally scheduled to premiere around the presidential election.

Now, with everything back on track, the full, official trailer has been released, and we can expect Impeachment: American Crime Story to premiere September 7 on FX!